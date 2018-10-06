×
Independent Wrestling News: Low Ki Rips Off His Opponent's Ear

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.57K   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:34 IST

Things got out of hand recently at MLW
Things got out of hand recently at MLW

What's the story?

Thank you to Ringside News for the following update. Recently Low Ki and Daga took each other on in a power-packed contest at MLB, where they competed in a title match.

During the course of the contest, things got out of hand and how! At one point during the match, Low Ki actually ripped off Daga's ear, leaving him writhing on the mat.

In case you didn't know...

Low Ki is best known for his work with ROH and Impact Wrestling, where he has won the X Division Championship on multiple occasions. He's also been an ROH World Champion previously, and is generally regarded as a legend.

At present, he's the reigning and defending MLW World Heavyweight Champion and the current face of the company. You may know Daga from Lucha Underground, as well as promotions such as AAA. Therefore, fans were excited to see the two men take each other on.

The heart of the matter

Daga had his Mick Foley moment when Low Ki ripped off his ear, although at this point it is not known if it is a work or not. Daga is embracing the publicity and notoriety that has come from this mishap/work and put forth his thoughts on social media:

If indeed it was not a work, then it is certainly an act that will be met with punitive action from officials in MLW. It remains to be seen if the promotion will try and convert this mishap into an angle like Impact Wrestling did with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan recently, after a baseball bat hit Edwards right in his face.

What's next?

This is all we know at this point in time, readers. Stay tuned for further updates on this very matter, as it continues to develop. I'm sure this is not the end of this story.

What is your take on this story? Let us know in the comments below.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
