Independent Wrestling Rumor: Big update on John Morrison's future

This is a big career move for Morrison.

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 25 May 2018, 11:37 IST 6.04K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Something big is in the works for Morrison

What's the story?

You may know the man as John Morrison, Johnny Mundo or Johnny Impact. Whatever name he goes by, he always brings his A-Game to the ring every time he competes.

According to a rumour on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which was later reported by SEScoops, speculation is rife that John Morrison may be headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. He may also be a part of the reality show Survivor very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Morrison wrestled in WWE from 2005 to 2011. Since then, he's been a constant feature in the independent circuit, working with promotions such as AAA and Impact Wrestling. He was written off television by Kongo Kong recently who picked on him because of his handsome features.

Morrison has been a multiple time Intercontinental Champion as well as a multi-time tag team champion in WWE. He was also in the main event of Impact Wrestling's marquee event, Bound for Glory, last year.

The heart of the matter

According to the rumours, New Japan Pro Wrestling has been interested in John Hennigan AKA John Morrison for a really long time. However, the move was impaired by his contract with AAA. This is because NJPW has a talent exchange program with CMLL, another Mexican promotion. This did not allow the move to happen in the past.

It seems that NJPW has eased up on their restrictions. Could we see Morrison as the latest member of The Bullet Club?

What's next?

Morrison's future remains unclear. Rumors are rife that he will be in the 37th season of Survivor. It remains to be seen if he will return to Impact Wrestling at all.

Author's take

I've had a chance to interact with Morrison and he's one of the nicest guys in the business. I would love to see him mix it up with the talent in NJPW if these rumors are true.

Despite his age, Morrison still performs at the highest level wherever he competes these days.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors, and all other wrestling news.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com