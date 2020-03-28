Indian pro-wrestling Superstar Baliyan Akki set to face Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki (Exclusive)

NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki, who faced Jon Moxley at The New Beginning in Osaka, will face Baliyan Akki.

This is the perfect opportunity for Akki to make his name on a gigantic stage!

Baliyan Akki will face Minoru Suzuki in the main event of Gatoh Move

Indian professional wrestlers are making strides in the world, and nowhere more can this be seen than in Baliyan Akki. He is recognized for being the only Indian wrestler in Japan, and he is taking huge steps there already.

In a huge move, Akki is set to face the Japanese legendary professional wrestler, Minoru Suzuki for the promotion Gatoh Move. The match is set to main event a new show for the promotion and will be taking place on YouTube Live.

Gatoh Move is a promotion owned by Emi Sakura, who is known to the International Audiences for her role in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Who is Baliyan Akki?

Baliyan Akki is recognized for being one of the only Indian wrestlers to be currently in Japan. He has made his name in the pro wrestling scene by facing some of the top names in the business, after starting in Wrestle Square.

He has teamed up with both Emi Sakura and Riho in Mixed Gender Tag Team matches.

This match for Gatoh Move is the perfect opportunity for him to be introduced to an even larger audience.

For anyone who is unaware, Minoru Suzuki is one of the most famous Japanese wrestlers and mixed martial artists who works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). His achievements in the Japanese scene are legendary.

Where can you watch Baliyan Akki vs Minoru Suzuki?

It will be a free-to-watch event, where the audience can donate money if they decide to do so. If you want to watch the match it will be taking place on 28th March at the following time:

India: 4 PM IST

Japan: 7:30 AM JST

The United States of America (EST): 6:30 AM EST

The United States of America (PST): 3:30 AM PST

The United Kingdom: 10 30 AM GMT

With the Coronavirus going around, this is one of the very few events taking place to entertain fans around the world at the moment.