Indie/All-In Rumor Mill: Details on rumored Kenny Omega vs. Rey Mysterio match, new "All In" bookings revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
343   //    09 Aug 2018, 03:58 IST

A match between Kenny Omega and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was initially planned for All In

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, a match between Kenny Omega and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was initially planned to transpire at “All In”.

Apparently, the aforementioned plans changed, and both professional wrestling bigwigs are now scheduled to compete in separate matches on the All In card. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks took the professional wrestling world by storm a few months ago—with their announcement of what’s being touted as the biggest indie pro-wrestling event of the 2018 calendar year, All In.

While several rumored matches between top performers had been speculated about in the lead-up to All In, the entire match card has almost come to fruition, as the professional wrestling world approaches All In which is set to transpire next month.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider now reveals that a matchup between “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was in the works for All In.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned plans changed, and Mysterio was subsequently booked in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Mysterio will team up with Fenix and Bandido to take on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Kota Ibushi at All In.

Furthermore, it’s now being asserted that Kenny Omega could possibly compete against Pentagon Jr. at All In.

Regardless, as of this writing, Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. is yet to be confirmed—with the official confirmation expected to be made very soon.

What’s next?

As announced by the All In promoters (Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks), former WWE Champion and World Heavyweight titleholder Rey Mysterio will compete at All In.

Mysterio, Fenix & Bandido vs. The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi in a 6-Man Tag Team matchup is set to transpire at All In.

Also on the card, a singles match between Kenny Omega and Pentagon Jr. is expected to be announced over the next few days.

The All In event will take place at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

What are your thoughts on the All In bookings? Sound off in the comments! 

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
