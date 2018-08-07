Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indie News: All In to air on PPV with the first hour free

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.09K   //    07 Aug 2018, 03:20 IST

Al
Two months after selling out in thirty minutes, it's revealed that All In will air on PPV and Fite.tv

What's the story?

All In is one of the most highly anticipated events of 2018. Featuring top talent from ROH, NJPW, and Impact Wrestling, among others, wrestling fans around the world have been hoping to see the event on pay-per-view. With less than a month to go until September 1, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks finally announced that the show will air on PPV and Fite.tv.

In case you didn't know...

All In came about when Cody Rhodes heard that Dave Meltzer didn't think ROH could sell 10,000 tickets. After hearing that, Rhodes responded on Twitter, saying "I'll take that bet, Dave." In no time, ROH, promoted by Cody and the Young Bucks, announced All In. It was eventually revealed that it would take place at the Sears Centre in Chicago on September 1st.

Before most of the talent was even announced for All In, fans around the globe were dying to see it. Tickets for the show were put on sale on May 13 and they were sold out in less than thirty minutes, effectively selling out 10,000 seats, which was the initial goal. Since then, those that wouldn't be able to attend the show have been begging for it to be shown on PPV in some capacity.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, "Broadcasting...," it was revealed by Cody, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks that All In would indeed air on pay-per-view. Not only that, but it would be featured on Fite.tv, and the first hour, titled All In - Zero Hour, would air on WGN America for free.

What's next?

All In takes place on September 1st, headlined by the NWA Heavyweight Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis. Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Tessa Blanchard, and Stephen Amel, among others, are also scheduled to appear. Below is the current card.

  • NWA Heavyweight Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis (c)
  • Marty Scurll vs Kazuchika Okada
  • Joey Janela vs Adam "Hangman" page
  • The Golden Elite (The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido
  • Christopher Daniels vs Stephen Amell

Are you going to watch All In on September 1st?

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
