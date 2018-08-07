Indie News: All In to air on PPV with the first hour free

Two months after selling out in thirty minutes, it's revealed that All In will air on PPV and Fite.tv

What's the story?

All In is one of the most highly anticipated events of 2018. Featuring top talent from ROH, NJPW, and Impact Wrestling, among others, wrestling fans around the world have been hoping to see the event on pay-per-view. With less than a month to go until September 1, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks finally announced that the show will air on PPV and Fite.tv.

In case you didn't know...

All In came about when Cody Rhodes heard that Dave Meltzer didn't think ROH could sell 10,000 tickets. After hearing that, Rhodes responded on Twitter, saying "I'll take that bet, Dave." In no time, ROH, promoted by Cody and the Young Bucks, announced All In. It was eventually revealed that it would take place at the Sears Centre in Chicago on September 1st.

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

Before most of the talent was even announced for All In, fans around the globe were dying to see it. Tickets for the show were put on sale on May 13 and they were sold out in less than thirty minutes, effectively selling out 10,000 seats, which was the initial goal. Since then, those that wouldn't be able to attend the show have been begging for it to be shown on PPV in some capacity.

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, "Broadcasting...," it was revealed by Cody, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks that All In would indeed air on pay-per-view. Not only that, but it would be featured on Fite.tv, and the first hour, titled All In - Zero Hour, would air on WGN America for free.

What's next?

All In takes place on September 1st, headlined by the NWA Heavyweight Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis. Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Tessa Blanchard, and Stephen Amel, among others, are also scheduled to appear. Below is the current card.

NWA Heavyweight Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis (c)

Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis (c) Marty Scurll vs Kazuchika Okada

Joey Janela vs Adam "Hangman" page

The Golden Elite (The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido

Christopher Daniels vs Stephen Amell

