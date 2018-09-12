Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indie News: Batista considered for hilarious role in ALL IN?

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
309   //    12 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST

Batista faced Roman Reigns in the ring!
Batista faced Roman Reigns in the ring!

What's the story?

Dave Batista is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has some of the most identifiable roles in movies. His rise is one that has not been seen in any other professional wrestler, other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Despite this, Batista has reiterated again and again that he is a wrestler at heart and would like nothing more than to return to WWE for one last run with the company. However, there might have been more interest in having in him in one of the biggest wrestling events outside the WWE.

One fan asked The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes on Twitter, whether they had considered booking Batista for All In. Their answer stirred up quite some interest among the internet wrestling fans.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes together put together one of the biggest Independent Professional Wrestling events outside the WWE. Not only did they exceed all expectations, they sold out huge crowds. Although there were time problems, altogether the show was an amazing one.

Batista has long talked about returning to wrestling, and while WWE does not seem to be interested in signing 'The Animal' at the present, it may be a matter of time before he makes his return.

The heart of the matter

A fan took to Twitter to ask Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks whether they had thought about signing Dave Batista for ALL IN.

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks actually decided to answer the question, although the answer came in the form of a joke. He said that they had considered putting Batista in the Bernard the Business Bear suit.

It is hilarious to imagine Batista in the bear suit, although being nicknamed 'The Animal' it might have suited him.

What's next?

Batista is more likely to return to WWE than in the Independent Scene, although he did say that he would wrestle there if he had to. It is only a matter of time before he returns to professional wrestling in some capacity. The tweet from Matt Jackson was obviously a joke, but it might be one we see come true in some form or other.

Will Batista return to WWE anytime soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
