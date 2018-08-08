Indie News: Cody and Meltzer talk about the bet that got All In started; Fatal-4-Way announced

2018's most anticipated wrestling event began with a bet back in 2017

What's the story?

Back in 2017, Dave Meltzer told a fan, and the entire wrestling world, that Ring of Honor couldn't sell 10,000 seats. Cody Rhodes took that as a challenge, and with the Young Bucks and Bullet Club by his side, decided to put together a super show that would prove Meltzer wrong.

Meltzer and the American Nightmare had a chance to reminisce about that bet in the latest edition of "All Us" which also revealed another match for the card.

In case you didn't know...

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

Over the next year, Ring of Honor, Cody, and the Young Bucks promoted the event and looked for big talent to attract fans. Top stars from NJPW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling were revealed as participants, and along with the hype that the event had earned in the year since the bet began, All In sold out in under thirty minutes.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of Cody's "All Us" series on his YouTube channel, he and Dave Meltzer talked about the infamous tweet that set in motion the events that led to All In.

"We tried to look it up, and I couldn't find anything since the TV era started that's comparable to what All In is," said Meltzer. "If you're talking about a non-major league group, it's never happened."

Cody said that, with the success of All In, more events and risks are taking place, such as the ROH/NJPW Supercard in Madison Square Garden.

"And I think there will be another," said Cody. "It all hinges on if we get this right. If All In is what we hope and say it's gonna be, then yeah, there will be something else."

Cody then went on to talk about women's wrestling and how it's changed over the course of the past few years. He said that every company is finally realizing the importance of women's wrestling, and All In wants to support that message, which is why a Fatal-4-Way between Tessa Blanchard, Chelsea Green, Madison Rayne, and Britt Baker will take place at the event.

What's next?

All In takes place on September 1st at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. With the addition of the four-way match, the card now has nine matches, including the NWA Heavyweight Championship match between Cody Rhodes and the champion Nick Aldis.

For those who can't see the show live in Chicago, All In will be shown on PPV and Fite.tv, with the first hour, All In - Zero Hour, being shown for free on WGN America, where a 15-person battle royale will determine the next challenger for the Ring of Honor World Championship.