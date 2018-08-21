Indie News: Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks offered CM Punk a deal for All In

Cody and the Young Bucks offered a deal to CM Punk for an All In appearance

What's the story?

All In has an incredible card at the moment. Featuring stars from ROH and NJPW, and an NWA World Title match in the main event, it's one of the most anticipated events of the year. And since it's placed in Chicago, fans were hoping for a CM Punk appearance. While some brushed that off as pure fantasy, it seems that it wasn't as far from reality as some may have thought.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has stayed away from professional wrestling since departing from the WWE back in 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar instead went on to focus on careers as a writer for Marvel Comics, an actor, and an MMA fighter in the UFC. While fans have asked him repeatedly over the past four years if he'd return to the squared circle one day, Punk has vehemently shut down any questions in regards to him coming back to professional wrestling.

However, fans have since regained hope in regards to Punk, as the Indie event All In will take place in Chicago on September 1st. With the show having nothing to do with the company that drove Punk away from the business in the first place, many believed this would be a perfect place for Punk to at least make an appearance. It seems that Cody and the Young Bucks felt the same way.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Cody Rhodes stated that both he and Matt Jackson attempted to bring CM Punk on board at All In. Cody said in the brief time he spoke to Punk, the Voice of the Voiceless said no one has made him any offers in regards to All In.

"I talked to Punk just vaguely. He even at one point said, 'nobody's asked me -- hey here's how much we'll pay you and here's who you'll wrestle.'"

Cody went on to say that Matt Jackson offered Punk a "real offer" but stated that Punk was focused on other priorities.

"Matt actually made a full offer or full pitch for his services and I think Punk is focused on the Mixed Martial Arts element of his career. One of the reasons we didn't first come out and say, 'Here's who we want you to wrestle,' is because I think we just want him to be a part of the event for a lot of fans."

I thought it would be good for him to connect with them, but that's me, you know? Matt had reached out to Punk and made him a real offer. I think Punk is set on not being a part of it."

What's next?

All In will take place in Chicago on September 1st. Cody Rhodes will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Championship, while also putting his Ring of Honor on the line. The Young Bucks are also set for a 6-man tag, teaming with Kota Ibushi as the Golden Elite to take on Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix.

While All In is available on pay-per-view, the first hour, All In: Hour Zero, will be free on WGN America.

