Indie News: Cody Rhodes looking to start a new business?

The American Nightmare could have a new business venture in the works

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 23:40 IST
502

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes is one of the most active men in wrestling
Cody Rhodes is one of the most active men in wrestling

Cody Rhodes is one of the busiest men in all of pro-wrestling, and the former ROH World Champion took to Twitter yesterday to ask for advice on starting a new business venture.

In case you didn't know

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most active performers in the wrestling business since leaving the WWE in 2016.

Since leaving the company, he has gone on to become one of the most popular superstars in the world, performing for the likes of NJPW, ROH and many other promotions.


The heart of the story


Prowrestling.com reported that Cody Rhodes took to Twitter yesterday morning to ask fans for advice on starting a cigar business with fellow ROH star and one time WWE employee, Frankie Kazarian.

Cody has used a cigar as part of his entrance in the past, most notably at last year's NJPW G1 special.

What's next?


Cody Rhodes will take on Kenny Omega at NJPW's G1 Special
Cody Rhodes will take on Kenny Omega at NJPW's G1 Special

Cody Rhodes has one hell of a busy summer lined up. He will compete for three titles over the course of three months between June and September.

First, he will wrestle Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll in a triple threat match for the ROH title on June 29th, before taking on newly crowned IWGP champion, Kenny Omega at NJPW's G1 special event on July 7th.

Finally, he will wrestle NWA champion Nick Aldis at the much anticipated All In event, which he is also promoting, on September 1st.

While Cody is not likely to win all three matches, there is a fair chance he will be holding at least one world title come September 2nd.


Author's take

Cody Rhodes is one of the most exciting wrestlers in the industry today, and he is never too far away from the headlines.

His tweet seems like it was mostly tongue in cheek, but given Cody's business acumen, I wouldn't rule out buying a Cody cigar at an upcoming wrestling event.

