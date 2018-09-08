Indie news: Huge plans for Cody Rhodes' NWA Championship have emerged at Wrestling MediaCon

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.23K // 08 Sep 2018, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Some huge news was broken at Wrestling MediaCon

What's the story?

In huge news breaking from the Wrestling MediaCon, Cody Rhodes' first title defence of the NWA World Heavyweight Title has been set - but it wasn't without controversy.

Rhodes made history at ALL IN when he successfully defeated Nick Aldis to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Title, following in the footsteps of his father Dusty Rhodes.

Aldis was speaking with Kenny McIntosh and Jeff Jarrett at the convention in England when he confirmed he would invoke his rematch clause at the 70th Anniversary show, but it wasn't quite so straightforward as Aldis was interrupted with Doug Williams...

In case you missed it...

Rhodes began his crusade for an NWA Title match quite some time ago, with the aim to have the match at ALL IN. In return, though, then-champion Aldis said Cody had to win the ROH Title to get the match.

While Rhodes failed in his quest for the belt, he secured the match when he upped the stakes by putting his Ring of Honor ring on the line.

Rhodes then made history at ALL IN by following in his father Dusty Rhodes' footsteps and winning the ten pounds of gold, 32 years after the title was last held by a member of the Rhodes family.

Cody Rhodes wins the NWA Title

The heart of the matter

In breaking news from Wrestling MediaCon just moments ago, a huge match has been set for the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, with Nick Aldis confirming to Jeff Jarrett and Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh during the Ten Pounds of Gold panel at Wrestling MediaCon that he will be invoking his contractual rematch clause and challenging Cody Rhodes for the NWA title.

Aldis and Cody will be a feud for this era, which is why I’m going to take the opportunity to challenge Cody for my contracted rematch at the 70th Anniversary Show. I’m going to get my ten pounds of gold back.

However, things aren't quite so straightforward as that. Aldis will challenge Cody for the title - but he has one major obstacle to overcome before he can do that.

Aldis was interrupted by Doug Williams, who said he was promised a title match. Aldis said he clearly can’t wrestle Williams for the title, but would love to wrestle him one more time regardless.

Williams upped the stakes by saying Aldis could put his title match against Cody on the line, and Aldis agreed - setting up a number one contender's match between the pair, set to take place at Wrestling MediaCon tomorrow.

What's next?

Well, how fitting that Cody Rhodes will be defending his championship at NWA's 70th Anniversary Show - and whether it be against Nick Aldis or Doug Williams, you can bet it'll be an incredible match. There's another must-see before that, though, as Aldis vs Williams is set to be a classic!

When will it go down? Tomorrow at Wrestling MediaCon, 4 pm UK time. We'll bring you more on the result of that match as and when we get it.

Are you excited for Cody Rhodes' run as NWA Champion? Who do you want to see him defend the title against at the Anniversary Show. Let us know in the comments.