Indie News: Huge singles match confirmed for All In

Marty Scurll will go toe-to-toe with Kazuchika Okada at All In

What’s the story?

‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll apparently seems to be a very busy man, given the fact that he is all set to compete in another huge singles match later this year at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ self-financed wrestling event called All In.

In case you didn’t know...

As noted in 2017, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize a big wrestling event that will seat a total of 10,000 people and is likely to be the biggest Independent wrestling show of all time.

The initial reason why Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize this self-financed event is due to a Twitter exchange between Rhodes and The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who had previously claimed that Cody’s home promotion Ring of Honor was not capable of selling out a 10,000 seat arena.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week, All In’s official Twitter handle confirmed the very first match for the upcoming event as it was confirmed that former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll will be facing off in a singles match for the very first time against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Scurll and Okada have previously shared the ring during numerous tag team matches on several occasions in NJPW in the past and the announcement of Marty Scurll’s upcoming showdown against ‘The Rainmaker’ also comes just hours after the official announcement for Marty Scurll forthcoming match against Sami Callihan on Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The Villain -VS- The Rainmaker



September 1st pic.twitter.com/Xl7taTaOJR — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) July 5, 2018

In addition to the announcement of the dream bout between Marty Scurll and Kazuchika Okada, it was also confirmed the trio of Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky—collectively known as Socal Uncensored (SCU) will also be appearing at All In.

What’s next?

All In will take place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and so far, other top names such as the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Tessa Blanchard, Rey Mysterio, and Chelsea Green have all been confirmed to appear at the event, alongside several other top names as well.

On the other hand, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody is also expected to face-off in a one-on-one match against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Who do you think will win between Marty Scurll and Kazuchika Okada? Tell us in the comments below!