Indie News: Huge singles match confirmed for All In

Kenny Omega's All In match has finally been confirmed

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega has definitely been a very busy man ever since he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9.

Omega, who recently concluded his third G1 Climax Tournament, has now been booked in another high profile singles matches at the upcoming All In event.

In case you didn't know...

Following his win over Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9, Kenny Omega has gone on to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes at The G1 Specials in the USA.

After his first successful title defense, Omega took part in the 2018 G1 Climax Tournament, where he picked up some massive wins over the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Sanada, Tama Tonga, and even current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson.

Despite ending with 12 points on board, Omega failed to qualify for the G1 28 final, as he suffered three losses at the hands of Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Kota Ibushi.

The heart of the matter

During the recent episode of The Young Bucks' popular YouTube series Being The Elite, current IWGP Tag Team Champions Nick and Matt Jackson finally confirmed Kenny Omega's much-awaited singles match for their upcoming self-financed event All In.

As noted, Omega is now all set to square off in an intense clash against Mexican wrestling legend Pentagon Jr. for the very first time in his career and the former Lucha Underground Champion will definitely have his hands full when he goes toe-to-toe with the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Omega and Pentagon Jr. previously met against each other in a six-man tag team match in PWG, but things will be a lot different and exciting on this occasion, as both Omega and Penta will be in the semi-main event of All In.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed All In event will take place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.