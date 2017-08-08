Indie News: Lio Rush no-sells insane table spot at CZW show

Rush was certainly the 'Man of the Hour' after this controversial spot.

Has Lio Rush gone too far with his latest in-ring stunt?

What’s the story?

As reported by ewrestlingnews.com, Lio Rush no-sold a powerbomb off a ladder, through a table at CZW’s ‘Once In A Lifetime’ event this past weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

Lio Rush is one of the hottest young talents on the independent wrestling scene and has already made an impact in some of the industries biggest promotions, such as CZW, EVOLVE and Ring of Honor.

The heart of the matter

Rush’s aforementioned table spot happened during a match against Joey Janella at a recent CZW show and has caused quite a stir on social media.

The controversial moment, which you can view below, came when Janella powerbombed Rush through a table from a ladder, which Rush no-sold and immediately got back to his feet.

This has drawn a lot of criticism from wrestling fans on Twitter, with many suggesting that the no-selling of such a devastating move is ‘ruining the business’.

What's next?

The ‘Man of the Hour’ will reportedly be on his way to WWE in the near future after turning down offers from rival promotions to join the biggest wrestling company in the world.

According to Wrestler Observer Radio, the 22-year old will sign a deal with WWE imminently and will then be joining the NXT brand, where he will join his former tag team partner, Patrick Clark, now working under the name of Velveteen Dream.

Author’s take

While this was a ridiculous spot, I think it has been blown out of proportion. There are always silly and nonsensical moments in pro-wrestling, some of which are detrimental to the product, but in the right environment, it’s fun to see something like this.

A company like CZW is known for its over-the-top product and their fan base are looking for crazy spots in matches, if this was to happen in WWE then maybe I’d view it differently, but in this specific case, I do not see a problem.

What do you guys think? Is this sort of match harming the wrestling business or was this just an outrageous spot designed to appeal to a certain type of audience?

