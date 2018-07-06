Indie News: Ring of Honor issue statement on Taeler Hendrix’s allegations

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.59K // 06 Jul 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ring of Honor has issued a statement regarding the situation

What's the story?

For ROH star Taeler Hendrix recently posted allegations on Twitter regarding an incident between herself and Jay Lethal, which has forced Ring of Honor to step in and provide an official statement.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn't know...

Hendrix worked for Ring of Honor back in 2011 and then returned to the company between 2015 and 2017 before announcing her departure last year. Hendrix was a talented member of the Ring of Honor Women's Division for a long time before she claims that she was no longer pushed in the company or even featured on WWE TV after she denied a request made to her by current Ring of Honor Champion Jay Lethal.

Lethal is a well-known star in Ring of Honor and is known to have formerly been in a relationship with AJ Lee after he helped to train the former Divas Champion, but in recent years, Lethal has been best known for his wrestling career.

The heart of the matter

The former ROH star decided to make her story public last night on Twitter when she responded to a fans comments about the new ROH World Champion. She stated that Lethal had made advances and because she turned him down, he went on to sabotage her career.

In light of these comments, Hendrix also claimed that an investigation is underway and Ring of Honor has been forced to release an official statement.

“We were troubled to hear the allegations that surfaced last night on Twitter. We take these matters very seriously and will be investigating this situation thoroughly, reviewing all evidence related to the matter. Ring of Honor strives to provide an environment and workplace where male and female wrestlers are free from any misconduct or abuse. We will take appropriate action upon the conclusion of our findings."

What's next?

There is currently an investigation underway which the public will remain updated with, but there is no news on how this will affect the current ROH Champion moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Hendrix's claims? Have your say in the comments section below...