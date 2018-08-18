Indie News: Tenille Dashwood reveals health condition preventing her from attending indie shows

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 916 // 18 Aug 2018, 04:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former WWE Star Emma revealed to the wrestling world that she suffers from Psoriasis

What's the story?

Since leaving the WWE, Tenille Dashwood aka former WWE Superstar Emma has been working on the independent circuit, and in 2018 joined the Ring of Honor roster.

However, she recently told her fans and the wrestling world that she suffers from Psoriasis, and it has prevented her from appearing on the upcoming ROH UK tour.

In case you didn't know...

Dashwood debuted with Ring of Honor on February 9 at their Honor Reigns Supreme event. Announced as the latest participant in the Women of Honor division, she was immediately entered into ROH's tournament to crown the first ever ROH Women of Honor Champion.

While she didn't get to the finals, losing to the eventual winner Sumie Sakai in the semis, she maintained a strong record, receiving victories over Kelly Klein, Stacy Shadows, and Jenny Rose.

Dashwood was slated to appear with the rest of the ROH roster for their second UK tour of the year. However, ROH pulled her from the event when a skin condition prevented her from competing.

The heart of the matter

Tenille Dashwood revealed on Twitter that she suffers from Psoriasis, a skin condition which is an autoimmune condition which causes one's skin cells to reproduce rapidly, developing red, itchy, scaly patches.

After it was revealed that she had been removed from the ROH UK Tour, Dashwood took it upon herself to explain what was going on.

In her statement, she revealed that she'd been dealing with Psoriasis since she was fourteen years old. Sadly, a recent illness has caused her condition to flair up tremendously and has covered her entire body.

"It's not contagious and there is no cure," said Dashwood. "It's been extremely itchy and painful at this stage, it feels like burns and tearing skin all over my body. Almost unbearable."

Dashwood revealed that, even though she has tried therapies, medication, and even chemotherapy, she has found that a healthy diet and routine are the best weapons at battling it.

"For years growing up I was ashamed, embarrassed and depressed," she continued. " My greatest fear was that I would never achieve my dream of becoming a Professional Wrestler and working with the WWE. But I did it! Today, I stand here as a strong, confident and successful woman that has achieved those impossible dreams and knows that appearance does not change who we are and what we can become."

Please read!



It’s not easy for me to share something so personal publicly. But, hopefully it’ll help someone else going through a hard time and if so then it’s worth it! pic.twitter.com/kCME0bT3gM — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 17, 2018

What's next?

Tenille Dashwood's message is an important one, and it seems that she may find herself as a spokesperson for those dealing with similar issues.

As for Ring of Honor, their tour began on August 16th, and they will wrap up the weekend with shows on the 18th and 19th.