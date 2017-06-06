Indie News: Vader denies his retirement from professional wrestling via Twitter

Vader isn't ready to put his boots away.

06 Jun 2017

Big Van Vader remains adamant that he’s not done wrestling

Vader recently posted a tweet that made it seem like he was retiring from professional wrestling. However, he later clarified that he didn’t intend to hang up his boots.

As usual some one got it wrong I have not wrestled my last match Lord wilinng not for yrs yet Love it when u got them guessing https://t.co/0s5ozMmDK5 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 5, 2017

Last November, Vader announced that his doctor diagnosed him with congestive heart failure due to his professional football and wrestling careers. Two other heart doctors later gave him two years to live.

Vader has been quick to correct anyone on Twitter for false reporting, and ever since the initial tweet, a slew of articles have proclaimed the former WCW Champion’s retirement from wrestling. For example, the tweet below from doesn’t even tag Vader, but he found it and made it clear that he still intends to wrestle.

This is crazy for the record I'm not retiring https://t.co/gp9ytOt21e — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 6, 2017

In the months since he revealed his condition, he has also been combative on Twitter to those who think he shouldn’t be wrestling considering his diagnosis. During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Vader stated that he would like to die in the ring.

Vader is scheduled to appear at Harley Race’s World League Wrestling on June 17th in Troy, Missouri. He is not advertised to wrestle at the show, but he will appear as a special guest.

This is such a tricky situation. I can’t tell a man how to live his life, but getting in the wrestling ring given everything the doctors have said just doesn’t sound like a good idea.

At the same time, pro wrestling could be all that Vader has, and that is how he wants to spend his remaining years living. You can’t fault him for that, but it sure is chilling when Vader says he would like to die in the ring.

