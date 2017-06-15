Indie Wrestling News: Details on Buff Bagwell's retirement tour (date and reasons)

The Buff Bagwell retirement tour has been announced. 'Buff Daddy' is all set to bid adieu to the sport very soon.

Buff Bagwell will retire from the sport next year

What’s the story?

In a recent press release, Buff Bagwell’s retirement tour was announced, with said tour ending in May of next year. Also mentioned are the reasons behind the WCW icon choosing to finally hang up the boots.

Apparently, Bagwell feels that given his ‘Buff Daddy’ moniker he is somewhat obligated to maintain an impressive physique. He intends to step away from the sport as the injuries that he’s suffered over the course of his long career have made it increasingly difficult for him to hit the weight room and remain buff.

In case you didn’t know...

Buff Bagwell, whose real name is Marcus Alexander Bagwell, is best known for his time in WCW (World Championship Wrestling) apart from his work in Impact Wrestling and several other indie promotions.

The 47-year-old was also famously fired from the WWE following a brief stint in 2001, and in 2016 would file a lawsuit against the WWE in order to demand royalties from the content that he is featured in on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

Buff Bagwell is well-known amongst fans for staying true to his nickname ‘Buff Daddy’ and maintaining a chiselled, muscular physique for the vast majority of his career.

Nevertheless, owing to the number of injuries that have riddled his professional wrestling career, including a serious car crash back in 2012, Bagwell has alluded to the fact that maintaining his impressive look is something that gets tougher with each passing day.

Here are a few excerpts from Bagwell’s statements, as per the press release announcing his retirement tour-

“When going with the Buff Daddy character I knew it was going to be a blessing and a curse. The blessing was, it was always an over exaggerated part of me so it was easy and a lot of fun to do, but when you call yourself BUFF!! You better damn sure live it and be in that gym 4-5 times per week. Going into my 28th year in ring performing and with injuries and a few major surgeries over these last few years I really wanted to end my in-ring career still looking and performing like Buff Bagwell.”

What’s next?

The Buff Bagwell retirement tour will end in May of 2018 and will see the legendary performer cap off a 28-year career as a professional wrestler.

Fans and pro-wrestling promoters interested in booking Buff Bagwell for appearances can contact the MEP Worldwide Office. Bagwell is presently open to bookings for performances on the indie circuit.

Author’s take

Buff Bagwell is one of the most dedicated performers and despite his dismal run with WWE- something that, unfortunately, most younger fans best know him for- he still has a special place in pro-wrestling folklore.

For all the years of entertainment including the insane number of crazy spots and storylines you’ve been involved in- Thank you, Buff Bagwell!

