Indie Wrestling News: First date of a tournament conducted by the promotion that offered CM Punk $1 million has been cancelled

5 Star Wrestling's major 128-man tournament may be in danger of being shelved. First date of the event has reportedly been cancelled.

The highly-touted wrestling tournament may be shelved.

What’s the story?

As per British professional wrestler El Ligero, the first date of the major 128-man tournament that will be promoted by 5 Star Wrestling has been cancelled. The June 10th event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool has reportedly been shelved.

In case you didn’t know...

The British professional wrestling promotion helmed by Daniel Hinkles has been making the headlines as of late for several reasons including the aforementioned Hinkles offering former WWE Champion and current UFC fighter CM Punk a million dollars to perform for his promotion.

Additionally, 5 Star Wrestling has also been making waves for the huge 128-man tournament that’s set to go down this June 10th and run through the course of several months to come in Great Britain.

The heart of the matter

On the same note, 16-year professional wrestling industry veteran El Ligero aka Simon James Musk has taken to social media in order to inform fans about the cancellation of the June 10th show of 5 Star Wrestling’s aforementioned 128-man tournament.

In a declaration that surprised a lot of fans, Ligero confirmed that his announcement was indeed true while stating that he’s free for other bookings on the date. Fans can check out the series of tweets below-

Due to the cancellation of 5 Star Wrestling, I now have next Saturday (10th June) available for bookings. Any retweets are appreciated. — El Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2017

I'm confused. Is this the Liverpool show? I've got tickets for that but I haven't heard anything about cancellation. Can you confirm please? — Cattle Mutilation (@CattleBabylon) June 1, 2017

I can indeed confirm its cancellation unfortunately. — El Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2017

5 Star Wrestling and promoter Daniel Hinkles have found themselves in the proverbial eye of the storm once again, in hot pursuit of stinging accusations directed toward Hinkle by notable pro-wrestlers such as former WWE Superstar Ryback aka Ryan Reeves.

What’s next?

The cancellation of the June 10th event has led to widespread speculation in the professional wrestling community as to whether or not the entire tournament is in danger of being shelved.

So is just a June 10th show that's been cancelled for 5star? — Amy Elizabeth Baker (@bluefoo86) June 1, 2017

Sportskeeda will keep you updated on the situation of the 5 Star Wrestling tournament as and when further details are revealed.

Author’s take

5 Star Wrestling has been one of the more controversial promotions, to say the least. Nevertheless, one ought to give credit where its due and Daniel Hinkles and company do, indeed, put up decent shows from time to time.

As for the tournament, we’ll just have to wait and let this whole situation play out. It’s a big deal in the UK, with big bucks to be made and big wrestlers to be paid. Here’s hoping the rest of the tournament goes forward as scheduled.

