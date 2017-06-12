Indie Wrestling News: ROH 'Best in the World' PPV match card; Cody Rhodes and Bully Ray in title matches

ROH is all set to present fans the fourth edition of its annual Best in the World PPV. And fans are hyped!

ROH’s ‘Best in the World’ will take place on the 23rd of this month.

What’s the story?

The updated card for Ring Of Honor’s (ROH) annual ‘Best in the World’ PPV event has been revealed, with former WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bully Ray (WWE’s Bubba Ray Dudley) competing in championship matches.

This will mark the fourth edition of the promotion’s Best in the World pay-per-view event and will also feature The Young Bucks defending their ROH Tag Team Championships against War Machine.

In case you didn’t know...

The first ‘Best in the World’ event promoted by ROH took place back in 2006 as part of the Milestone Series, following which it was made an annual Internet PPV (iPPV) in 2011.

Nevertheless, since 2014 ROH has promoted the ‘Best in the World’ event as a live pay-per-view featuring its biggest stars, with said event taking place every year in the month of June.

The heart of the matter

ROH will reportedly air ‘Best in the World’ on PPV, besides the Fite.TV app, Playstation Network, and its website ROHWrestling.com.

The event will see ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels defend his strap against Cody Rhodes, besides Bully Ray and The Briscoes defending their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships against Dalton Castle and The Boys. Below is the updated card for ROH’s Best in the World PPV:

#1 ROH World Championship Match:

Christopher Daniels (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

#2 ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Young Bucks (C) vs. War Machine

#3 ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys.

#4 Singles Match:

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

#5 Strap Match:

Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

#6 Tag Team Match:

The Kingdom vs. Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible

What’s next?

ROH’s annual PPV – Best in the World – will take place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts on June 23rd.

Author’s take

To say that ROH goes all-in for its Best in the World PPV each year would be a severe understatement.

The promotion seems to outdo itself each year and this year promises to be no different. Besides, with veterans such as Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Cody Rhodes and Bully Ray the event sure does seem to be awesome.