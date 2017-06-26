Indie Wrestling News: ROH star explains horrific leg injury, talks about painful rehab

The 27-year-old was injured during the ROH 15th Anniversary Show in March.

TK O’Ryan talks about his painful injury rehab.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with CBS Local Sports, ROH performer TK O’Ryan explained the events that led to his horrific leg injury, besides elucidating on his painful rehab. The 27-year-old revealed that the 48 hours in the lead-up to the event was good, but was followed by the most miserable 48 hours of his life.

Furthermore, TK added that when it comes to performing high-risk moves in professional wrestling, it either works or it doesn’t, and depending on how the spot unfolds, you’re either hailed as a genius or branded a moron.

In case you didn’t know...

TK O’Ryan, whose real name is Stephen John Tkowski, has performed for ROH (Ring Of Honor) since last year, and previously held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Kingdom.

TK suffered an injury at the ROH 15th Anniversary Show in March of this year, when he smashed his leg against the guard rail after a failed moonsault.

The heart of the matter

TK O’Ryan stated that he finds it crazy how fans recognise him more so for his injury than his performances, adding that he is, in fact, pretty durable.

Besides, TK asserted that while performing the ill-fated moonsault, he was, in fact, more anxious about falling on his rear and looking like an idiot rather than worrying about possibly hitting his leg on the guardrails that proved to be a bit too close for comfort.

Additionally, he went on to explain his painful rehab: “The first 10 days after surgery was probably 10 out of 10 pain-Constant throbbing relentless pain. But once that let up I've been pretty pain free other than moving around and being uncomfortable. I'm still a bit of away from being able to get back in the ring. For one, the bones aren't completely healed yet.”

He added that his left leg would be slightly smaller than his right owing to the injury, and emphasised that he would be doing his ROH bosses and co-performers a disservice by stepping into the ring whilst not being at his physical best.

He continued, “There's a metal rod and four screws — two by my ankle, if it doesn't completely heal, they'll go back in and take out the two screws in my ankle. As I walk it will push the bones back together and force the re-grow. That wouldn't be ideal because that would add a significant amount of return time."

What’s next?

TK O’Ryan is presently recuperating from his leg injury and is expected to make his in-ring return to ROH very soon.

Author’s take

TK O’Ryan’s leg injury has got to be one of the nastiest in the history of pro-wrestling. Here’s hoping TK heals up well and returns to competition later this year.