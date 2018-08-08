Indy/All-In Rumor Mill: Kenny Omega to face former Impact World Champion at ALL IN?

Omega and Rhodes

What's the story?

All In, which is a wrestling event being promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) will be taking place on the 1st of September, and it already has a stellar card.

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being speculated that Kenny Omega vs Pentagon Jr. is another match that could be added to the event.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion which he won at the NJPW Dominion show and has held the championship since. He is the leader of the Bullet Club and fellow stablemate of Cody and The Young Bucks.

Here is what he had to say about the match:

"It's what story are we going to tell that complements the other three matches that we've done. What story do we tell that leaves something open for a possible fifth match, because even though we were never told that there was gonna be a fifth match, I have a feeling that there's gonna be a fifth match. So I didn't want to blow everything in that match, and I wanted to leave it for that there is gonna be another one."

Pentagon Jr., on the other hand, is a former Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling World Champion and can be seen on both shows as of now.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega was initially supposed to take on Rey Mysterio at All In but with Mysterio's ongoing negotiations with WWE, it looks like that match will not be taking place.

Pentagon is the perfect replacement as he has the talent and the star power for a match against Omega, and it will no doubt be one of the best matches of the night.

What's next?

ALL-IN is scheduled to take place on September 1, 2018 at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

