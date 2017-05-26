Indy News: 5 star wrestling increases $1 million offer to CM Punk

We could see Punk back in a wrestling ring as soon as next month!

26 May 2017

CM Punk retired from professional wrestling in 2014

What’s the story?

As previously reported, CM Punk has been offered a million dollars to participate in 5 Star wrestling’s 128 man tournament. As of this writing, there has been no official response from Punk.

Daniel Hinkles, the owner of 5 Star Wrestling, recently appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, where he claimed that the offer is indeed legitimate and it is no publicity stunt. He further went on to say that they are even willing to increase the offer initial $1million offer.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Hinkles sent shockwaves worldwide when he announced that his promotion is ready to shell out a million dollars to sign the former WWE Champion for its 128-man tournament, in an interview with Gary Stonehouse.

5 Star Wrestling is a UK-based promotion who is going to hold a 128-man tournament starting from 10th June. The promotion has managed to sign many reputed names including Rob Van Dam, Johnny Mundo, Carlito, Moose and Chris Adonis for the same.

The heart of the matter

Since the interview, many have debunked the offer as a publicity stunt as CM Punk is currently under an exclusive contract with UFC. Even Punk had stated previously that he will never ever get back in a wrestling ring as he has zero passion left for the business.

Hinkles claimed that he is aware that Punk is under contract but added that he wouldn’t mind taking permission from Dana White. He even said that if the Lightweight Champion Conor Mcgregor could challenge Floyd Mayweather to a boxing match then him bringing Punk back to a wrestling ring is also a possibility.

You can listen to the interview below:

What’s next?

The 128-man tournament tour is scheduled to start from 10th June at Liverpool Echo Arena and will culminate on 30th December at Manchester Arena. The 5 Star wrestling tournament is set to be the biggest professional wrestling tournament of all time.

Author’s take

Punk has not wrestled since last 3 years and frankly speaking, I hope that he accepts the offer.

One of the reasons for Punk’s departure from WWE was not getting a fair pay which certainly is not a problem in this scenario. Moreover, he doesn’t need to set his foot in the company that he abhors so much to give the fans a glimpse of himself while doing what he does best.

