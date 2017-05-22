Indy News: Johnny Mundo responds to Randy Orton’s comments on Indy Wrestling

What did the Prince of Parkour think of the WWE Champion's comments?

Catch Johnny Mundo next week on Lucha Underground for the continuation of Season 3

What’s the story?

Johnny Mundo of Lucha Underground had an interview with the Lucha Lowdown podcast where he discussed Randy Orton’s comments regarding independent wrestling. When asked about Orton’s critiques, Mundo responded by saying that he appreciates his stance but doesn’t necessarily agree with it.

In case you didn’t know...

Mundo began his career in the WWE after winning Tough Enough Season III. He would leave the WWE in 2011 as a 3-time Intercontinental Champion and a 5-time Tag Team Champion.

After working in various independents after leaving WWE, Mundo signed with Lucha Underground in 2014 and has been a main stay on the program since its debut on the El Ray Network. He also wrestles for Lucha Libre AAA where he holds the AAA Latin American Championship, the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and the AAA Mega Championship.

The heart of the matter

Mundo didn’t have a problem with Orton’s comments overall because he felt it was just the Viper’ s view. However, Mundo stated that despite understanding Orton’s stance, he still disagreed with it.

“I think it’s a good critic of indy wrestling especially from Randy’s point of view. I don’t feel that way at all. I feel ultimately, the same way I feel about Boone [The Bounty Hunter]. Professional Wrestling is for the fans. I’m a fan of wrestling, I always have been and a lot of the stuff I’ve jumped out of my chair for or been excited for recently in my career was fast-paced, hard hitting action. And I also got invested for stories and characters.”

The Prince of Parkour then went on to say that the now former WWE Champion was entitled to his opinion on the topic and added that Orton’s comments helped because it gets fans talking about professional wrestling.

“There’s room for all of it…I think opinions are great especially in wrestling because it gives people something to talk about and debate about.”

The conversation regarding Orton’s comments begin around the 15-minute mark:

What’s next?

Tune into the El Ray Network to see Mundo’s work in Season 3 of Lucha Underground. The show’s mid-season break comes to an end on May 31, 2017. Mundo is also one of 128 wrestlers who will be competing in 5 Star Wrestling’s upcoming tournament which will begin on June 10, 2017, in Liverpool, England.

Author’s take

Like many wrestling fans, Mundo seems to believe that fans can like the WWE’s style and the indy wrestling style without issue.

Mundo also seemed to believe that Orton was having some fun at the expense of wrestling fans and didn’t take his comments too seriously. If that’s true, then it’s easy to say that the now former WWE Champion definitely got one over on the fans a few days ago.

