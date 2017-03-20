Indy News: Johnny Mundo wins AAA Heavyweight and Cruiserweight titles

The Shaman of Sexy continues to thrive.

Mundo has always been a solid superstar

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Mundo has captured both the AAA (Asistencia Asesoría y Administración) Mega Championship and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship during the Rey de Reyes event.

Mundo's title victories make him the first ever Triple Crown AAA Champion, adding to his AAA Latin American Championship.

In case you didn't know

The 37-year-old Mundo has been tearing it up on the independents ever since leaving the WWE back in 2011 due to a number of different issues.

Also read: 5 reasons why John Morrison would have been a star if he stayed in the WWE

Mundo, known as John Morrison in the WWE, was always a popular figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe, however, he was never quite given the chance to present himself as a main event level talent.

The heart of the matter

Mundo's tremendous victory came during the Rey de Reyes event at the weekend, during which he defeated El Texano Jr and El Hijo del Fantasma to become the holder of all three championships.

Mundo has held the Latin American Championship ever since defeating Pentagón Jr at Triplemania XXIV, becoming the first ever non-Mexican to hold the belt.

Honored to be the first ever Triple Crown AAA Champion- Mega Champion, Latino Americano Champion, & Crusierweight Champion #WelcomeToSlamtown #ReyDeReyes @luchalibreaaa A post shared by John Hennigan (@johnhennigan) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

What's next?

It seems as if Mundo will continue to dominate both in AAA and Lucha Underground, with his position in both companies as a main event guy now being solidified.

It's not yet known if Mundo will one day return to WWE, but given how much success he's having away from the company right now, it seems incredibly unlikely for the time being.

Author's take

It's great to see Mundo doing so well because he's one of the most underrated talents to have left WWE in the last decade. The former Intercontinental Champion is clearly having the time of his life right now, which makes us question whether or not he really needs to go back to good old Vinnie Mac.

After all, given his age, there's no guarantee that he'd be positioned as a top star - which is a shame because he certainly deserves to be treated as such.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com