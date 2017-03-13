Indy news: Kota Ibushi goes wild with fireworks at London indie show

The Japanese sensation just pulled off a scary stunt

by Rohit Nath News 13 Mar 2017, 17:43 IST

Kota Ibushi has made multiple appearances for WWE

What’s the story?

Kota Ibushi, who is a former 3-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion, was seen in an independent wrestling show yesterday on the streets of wrestling scaring everyone with shooting fireworks before moonsaulting onto his opponent.

The incident took place at an XWA – Professional Wrestling show.

In case you didn’t know...

While WWE has been pursuing Ibushi to sign an exclusive deal for a long time now, but Ibushi has chosen to turn down their offers and wrestle in Japan and the independents across the world instead.

The appearance for XWA was Ibushi’s UK debut. Ibushi is known to wrestle odd matches, particularly a match against a blow-up doll named Yoshihiko.

Ibushi is also the wrestler under the guise of “Tiger Mask W” in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Tiger Mask W is based off the anime character of the same name.

The heart of the matter

Here is the video of Ibushi shooting fireworks on the streets of London.

Kota Ibushi continues to make waves in the independents.

What’s next?

Kota Ibushi will continue in the indies and Japan. He has stated explicitly that one of the main reasons he hasn’t signed with WWE is to help Japanese wrestling. He also has a storied rivalry with Kenny Omega. Both former friends have been teasing a rivalry for a long time.

Recently, Omega tweeted Ibushi about how he had “so much to tell him, maybe inside the ring”, and Kota Ibushi responded “We will continue” in Japanese

Expect them to lock horns in the not too distant future.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kota Ibushi will continue making his name in the indies. If Ibushi pulls off stunts as crazy as this, it will surely create a lot of buzz about him. It may be inevitable for Ibushi to come to WWE some day, but he can come in with a huge buzz if he makes an even bigger name for himself in the meantime.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com