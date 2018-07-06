Indy Wrestling News: Christopher Daniels and other ROH Superstars confirmed for All-In

All-In

What's the story?

Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky have announced that they will be taking part in the All In event which will be taking place from Chicago, Illinois on 1st September this year.

Another high-stakes match has also been announced which will see former IWGP Champion Kazuchka Okada take on The Villian Marty Scrull.

In case you didn't know...

All-In is a wrestling show which is being promoted by Cody and the Young Bucks, and is being called "the biggest independent show ever".

Christopher Daniels is a former WWE/F Superstar and worked with the company from 1998 till 2001. However, he made a name for himself working for independent promotions like PWG along with TNA and ROH.

Daniels is a former multi-time X-division Champion in TNA and a former ROH World Champion.

Currently, Daniels is contracted to ROH where he is part of the stable known as SoCal Uncensored along with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. Sky and Kazarian will also be part of All-In along with Daniels.

The heart of the matter

It is likely that the trio will be competing in a 3-man tag team match, although their opponents for the show have not been named yet.

Marty Scrull has been on a roll ever since he joined the bullet club and will be facing his toughest challenge yet when he squares off against the record-breaking Okada in one on one action.

What's next?

The All In show will be taking place on Labour Day and has already been sold out. The card also features Nick Aldis putting his NWA Heavyweight Championship on the line against Cody.

Apart from that, top stars like Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi are also scheduled for the event.

Which matches would you like to see take place at this mega-event? Let us know in the comments.

