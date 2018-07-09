Indy Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes announces time away from wrestling until All In

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 414 // 09 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes is taking a hiatus from the ring

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes has announced that he is going to take some time away from wrestling following his losing effort against Kenny Omega at the G1 Special in which he failed to win leadership of the New Japan Pro Wrestling Stable, Bullet Club.

In case you didn't know...

When Cody failed to win leadership of the Bullet Club against Kenny Omega, losing to 'The Cleaner' for the second time, the Bullet Club seemed to implode with Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and Haku attacking the other Bullet Club members.

After this, Cody tried to help Kenny Omega against the Guerillas of Destiny indicating that the two warring Bullet Club members have put their differences aside.

The heart of the matter

However, we won't be seeing any more of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes reconciling to team up against the Guerillas of Destiny for some time because the former WWE Superstar has announced a hiatus from wrestling.

A breathtaking evening with @njpw1972



I’m taking a lil’ time off from wrestling to heal my body & explore another very fun project. Thank you all. Let’s meet at @ALL_IN_2018 pic.twitter.com/nqobprDJW3 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2018

All In 2018 is the independent wrestling show that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are organising, following a challenge from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. The show sold out in minutes with several top independent wrestlers announced to appear and Marty Scurll vs Kazuchika Okada announced as one of the matches.

What's next?

It's probably for the best that Cody does take some time off. The G1 Special main event was a brutal match that really put Cody through the ringer with some pretty awful looking bumps being taken, like this one.

WRESTLER ALERT: Human bodies aren't made to do this. Please stop shortening your valuable careers. Stop limiting the health and happiness of your post wrestling lives. pic.twitter.com/UxYMzh4YS7 — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) July 8, 2018

This bump, and the broken neck reportedly suffered by Hiromu Takahashi has sparked another debate about the style of wrestling in WWE and NJPW and whether or not wrestlers are taking too many risks.

It's possible that Cody was hurt a bit during this bump hence the time off, but I'm led to believe he's taking time off to take part in a television programme and potentially get into films.

What do you guys think? Is Cody taking some time off a bad thing?