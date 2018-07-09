Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indy Wrestling News: Cody Rhodes announces time away from wrestling until All In

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
414   //    09 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Cody Rhodes is taking a hiatus from the ring
Cody Rhodes is taking a hiatus from the ring

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes has announced that he is going to take some time away from wrestling following his losing effort against Kenny Omega at the G1 Special in which he failed to win leadership of the New Japan Pro Wrestling Stable, Bullet Club.

In case you didn't know...

When Cody failed to win leadership of the Bullet Club against Kenny Omega, losing to 'The Cleaner' for the second time, the Bullet Club seemed to implode with Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga and Haku attacking the other Bullet Club members.

After this, Cody tried to help Kenny Omega against the Guerillas of Destiny indicating that the two warring Bullet Club members have put their differences aside.

The heart of the matter

However, we won't be seeing any more of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes reconciling to team up against the Guerillas of Destiny for some time because the former WWE Superstar has announced a hiatus from wrestling.

All In 2018 is the independent wrestling show that Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks are organising, following a challenge from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. The show sold out in minutes with several top independent wrestlers announced to appear and Marty Scurll vs Kazuchika Okada announced as one of the matches.

What's next?

It's probably for the best that Cody does take some time off. The G1 Special main event was a brutal match that really put Cody through the ringer with some pretty awful looking bumps being taken, like this one.

This bump, and the broken neck reportedly suffered by Hiromu Takahashi has sparked another debate about the style of wrestling in WWE and NJPW and whether or not wrestlers are taking too many risks.

It's possible that Cody was hurt a bit during this bump hence the time off, but I'm led to believe he's taking time off to take part in a television programme and potentially get into films.

What do you guys think? Is Cody taking some time off a bad thing?

NJPW Cody Rhodes
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes reveals why he went back to his...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes on NJPW possibly hosting a full...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega claims that his match against Cody...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kota Ibushi talks about the Bullet Club...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes discusses the difference...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on if Cody Rhodes is the...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Cody Rhodes 'ends career' of WCW star with a...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Kenny Omega opens up and weighs in his...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could possibly offer huge contracts...
RELATED STORY
NJPW/Indie News: Kota Ibushi confirmed for All In
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us