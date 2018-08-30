Indy Wrestling News: Wrestling MediaCon confirmed to be live-streamed on FITE TV

The biggest celebration of wrestling media will be broadcast live!

What's the story?

The biggest wrestling journalism convention, Wrestling MediaCon, is set to take place in Manchester, UK this September but the latest exciting announcement coming from them is that the event will be broadcast around the world on FITE TV

In case you didn't know...

Wrestling Media Con is taking place in Manchester, England on the 8th and 9th September and boasts a who's who of wrestling journalists and guests such as Dave Meltzer, Colt Cabana, Cultaholics vs WrestleTalks, Botchamania and World of Sport Wrestling all taking part in panels and shows over the weekend.

They will also host several wrestling shows with UK promotions like RPW and Defiant as well as Rev Pro hosting the Super J Cup with New Japan Wrestling stars and Impact Wrestling will be taking on the best the UK has to offer.

Originally, only those in the UK would be able to see the unique celebration of wrestling media as well as the wrestling shows. However, in a press release, Wrestling Media Con have announced that several parts of the convention will be broadcast live on FITE TV

Select events from Wrestling MediaCon – including the first ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame, a live episode of Colt Cabana’s hit podcast ‘The Art of Wrestling’ and the first ever live stage show from two of the world’s biggest wrestling YouTube channels WrestleTalk vs Cultaholic – will be aired live on the premier combat sports platform.

Here's what Wrestling Media Con organiser Paul Benson had to say about this exciting development

“Fans across the world have been messaging us constantly to express their frustration about not being able to attend Wrestling MediaCon due to their distance from the UK,With that in mind, we are delighted to be able to offer them access to a huge part of the MediaCon experience wherever they are in the world through this partnership with FITE. It promises to be a weekend filled with fascinating, unique, must-see content and that content deserves the biggest platform possible. We look forward to interacting with our fans all over the world.”

What's next?

The event is sure to be a memorable one, not just for the British wrestling scene, but for wrestling as a whole. We here at Sportskeeda will be attending and will bring you every update and story coming out of the event so stay tuned!

For more information or to book tickets for Wrestling MediaCon head to their website here.

Will you be watching Wrestling MediaCon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!