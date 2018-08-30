Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indy Wrestling News: Wrestling MediaCon confirmed to be live-streamed on FITE TV

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
196   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:00 IST

The biggest celebration of wrestling media will be broadcast live!
The biggest celebration of wrestling media will be broadcast live!

What's the story?

The biggest wrestling journalism convention, Wrestling MediaCon, is set to take place in Manchester, UK this September but the latest exciting announcement coming from them is that the event will be broadcast around the world on FITE TV

In case you didn't know...

Wrestling Media Con is taking place in Manchester, England on the 8th and 9th September and boasts a who's who of wrestling journalists and guests such as Dave Meltzer, Colt Cabana, Cultaholics vs WrestleTalks, Botchamania and World of Sport Wrestling all taking part in panels and shows over the weekend.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

They will also host several wrestling shows with UK promotions like RPW and Defiant as well as Rev Pro hosting the Super J Cup with New Japan Wrestling stars and Impact Wrestling will be taking on the best the UK has to offer.

What's the story?

Originally, only those in the UK would be able to see the unique celebration of wrestling media as well as the wrestling shows. However, in a press release, Wrestling Media Con have announced that several parts of the convention will be broadcast live on FITE TV

Select events from Wrestling MediaCon – including the first ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame, a live episode of Colt Cabana’s hit podcast ‘The Art of Wrestling’ and the first ever live stage show from two of the world’s biggest wrestling YouTube channels WrestleTalk vs Cultaholic – will be aired live on the premier combat sports platform.

Here's what Wrestling Media Con organiser Paul Benson had to say about this exciting development

“Fans across the world have been messaging us constantly to express their frustration about not being able to attend Wrestling MediaCon due to their distance from the UK,With that in mind, we are delighted to be able to offer them access to a huge part of the MediaCon experience wherever they are in the world through this partnership with FITE. It promises to be a weekend filled with fascinating, unique, must-see content and that content deserves the biggest platform possible. We look forward to interacting with our fans all over the world.”

What's next?

The event is sure to be a memorable one, not just for the British wrestling scene, but for wrestling as a whole. We here at Sportskeeda will be attending and will bring you every update and story coming out of the event so stay tuned!

For more information or to book tickets for Wrestling MediaCon head to their website here.

Will you be watching Wrestling MediaCon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
Indie News: Jeff Jarrett joins with FITE Network to...
RELATED STORY
WRESTLING MEDIACON 2018 – FULL LINE UP REVEALED!
RELATED STORY
Press Release: Two International Dream Matches Announced...
RELATED STORY
‘IMPACT Wrestling vs the UK’ crossover show announced
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestling Movies You Need To See
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Came To Impact...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Austin Aries says he's not a big...
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestling Dads That Are Real And 2 That Are Fake
RELATED STORY
How the success of Slammiversary could change the face of...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive Interview: UK's newest indy Fight Forever...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us