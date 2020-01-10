Injured Superstar reportedly not returning for Royal Rumble 2020

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Not a good situation

Royal Rumble 2020 is approaching, ushering in the most exciting season of the wrestling calendar year. One of the most exciting parts about the Royal Rumble is the countdown and potential returns that happen.

If you've been following the rumor mill, you know that there is a list of names who are slated to return for the Rumble, although there's still a possibility that some may not happen. One person that has been heavily rumored to return is Nia Jax - the woman who appeared in the #30 spot at the Men's Royal Rumble.

She has been injured post-WrestleMania and had to get a surgery done on both her ACLs, effectively keeping her out until 2020. The general consensus was that she would make a big return for the Royal Rumble Women's match this month, but according to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue on his latest video, that doesn't appear to be the case.

She has been recording some backstage WWE documentary stuff which is leading to her return which is expected to be moderately soon - probably not as soon as the Royal Rumble. And I don't think they will involve her in the build to WrestleMania either because there'll be a lot of focus on the main stars. However, I think a very realistic target for Nia Jax would be the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal. I think that would be a good place for her to return. She could dominate that and potentially win it and that would be a good way to get her back in the system.

Royal Rumble would be a good time for her to return, but it's not uncommon for WWE to hold off on Superstars even when they're fit. If she doesn't return at the Battle Royal, then a return on the RAW after WrestleMania 36 is virtually guaranteed.

Either way, we hope she gets a spot at WrestleMania. Being out for a year can be rough for any Superstar.