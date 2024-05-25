Injured superstar to return, Damage CTRL & more - 3 challengers for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill after their big win

At King & Queen of the Ring 2024, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair successfully retained their Women's Tag Team titles by defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a thrilling match. Both Jade and Belair delivered dominant performances and received an energetic reaction from the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.

As they remain the Women's Tag Team Champions, we will explore potential challengers for the EST and Cargill following their significant victory at this Premium Live Event.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark could be next in line

The pair of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark seems to be a great addition to the tag team division of the women's roster. Even during the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, the Queen of Spades and Stark were involved in a Women's Tag team No.1 Contenders match where they defeated Damage CTRL, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile to emerge as the victors.

So, as they already hold the position of No.1 Contenders, it seems to be a clear indication that Baszler and Stark are next in the line to be the challengers for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's Women's Tag Team titles.

#2. Damage CTRL might seek another opportunity

Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai also participated in the No.1 Contenders match but failed to emerge victorious. However, this doesn't eliminate their chances of being the next challengers for the EST and Jade.

Baszler and Stark may get their title shot at the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle 2024. Before this, Kairi and Dakota might try to launch an attack on the Women's Tag Team Champions. This will lead to setting up a match between the two teams on a forthcoming episode of RAW before Clash at the Castle.

#1. The Kabuki Warriors could seek their rematch against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

At Backlash France, the Kabuki Warriors clashed against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, suffering a loss that led to them losing their tag team titles. This ultimately led to Bianca Belair and Cargill being crowned as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Given this history, it's possible that Asuka and Kairi Sane could be the next challengers. However, this depends on whether the Empress of Tomorrow can recover from her injury.

For those unaware, Asuka is currently on hiatus from WWE due to an injury, leading to her replacement in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

So if the former Women's Champion gets medically cleared in that case, it might not be Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai but Kairi and Asuka who challenge Belair and Cargill next. This could be done with the intention to reclaim their Women's Tag Team titles.

