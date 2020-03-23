Injured WWE RAW Superstar provides an update on recovery

Ember Moon gave an update on her road to recovery.

Moon could be out of action for a while after undergoing surgery.

Ember Moon underwent surgery for a nasty Achilles injury

Ember Moon injured her Achilles in late 2019 in a backstage segment. She picked up the injury while chasing R-Truth and Carmella in a WWE 24/7 Championship segment. At the time, Moon said that the injury could keep her out for the maximum a year and a half.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill in many parts of the globe. Ember Moon took to Twitter to reveal that her therapy center is closed because of the pandemic and that she was starting home workouts as part of her rehab. She also teased live-streaming her workouts in the future. You can check out her Tweet below:

Getting in that sad at home Achilles Recovery workout. Therapy center is closed but that doesn't mean I cant rehab!!! This is my first at home workout of many it would seem.



Would you ever want me to live stream workouts on my new twitch channelhttps://t.co/N9M0OL38Hu pic.twitter.com/8g0ywJ524e — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 22, 2020

Here's what Ember Moon said about her injury on Booker T's podcast earlier this year:

And with an Achilles rupture and the type of rupture that I did, they were telling me anywhere from four months to a year-and-a-half, so it’s just one of those injuries.”

Ember Moon's last televied match in WWE was on the 23rd September episode of WWE RAW. WWE haven't provided any further updates on when Moon could return to action but it will be later, rather than sooner.