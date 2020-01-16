Injured WWE star claims he will "be back soon"

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

This year's Royal Rumble could see a number of surprise returns

Jinder Mahal hasn't been seen on WWE TV since June 2019. At that time, he was able to pin R-Truth on the tarmac at the airport en route to Saudi Arabia. But he subsequently lost the 24/7 Championship back to Truth just hours later, when he was pinned on the plane.

Mahal was revealed to be struggling with a knee injury that required surgery a few days later, and which could keep him out of the ring for up to a year. The former WWE Champion was evaluated and it was revealed that he had been cleared to return to the ring back in December, but he is yet to appear in 2020.

The Modern-Day Maharaja recently updated his Instagram account, sharing a video of himself working hard in the gym. More importantly, he accompanied the video with a caption that said he would "be back soon".

Here is the video that he posted, along with the caption:

As part of the 2019 WWE Draft, Mahal was moved over to Monday Night Raw, so he is expected to make his return on the red brand or as part of the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

Do you think Jinder Mahal will return at Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below...