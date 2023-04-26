Injured WWE star should win the new World Heavyweight Championship after his return

The WWE Universe was shaken to its core when Triple H introduced a new belt, bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship. The return of the popular title was well-received by fans across the globe as they now expect a full-time superstar to hold the championship and appear every week.

It's been over a year since Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship and unified it with the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. Many believe the old regime's booking of the title picture hurt both shows as the champion became a part-time superstar and only made sporadic appearances.

Triple H seemingly had different plans as he introduced a second world title on this week's RAW, which would allow both brands to have seperate champions. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions 2023.

While fans have discussed several potential candidates to hold the title, Randy Orton is among the best choices to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury and could return in the coming months to enter the title picture.

Why should Randy Orton return to WWE and win the new World Heavyweight Championship?

Last year, Randy Orton was injured after a stellar run in the tag team division alongside Matt Riddle. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Unfortunately, The Viper's injury has kept him out of action for nearly a year now.

There are numerous valid reasons why Orton should win the new World Heavyweight Championship after his eventual return. The Legend Killer has a history with the title as he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the company's history at SummerSlam 2004.

Besides this, Orton was the last WWE Superstar to win the previous iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship before it was unified with the WWE Championship at TLC 2013. The Apex Predator winning the new title will also boost its credibility in the eyes of the younger audience.

Moreover, Orton's long-awaited return to the company should be meaningful. Hence, The Viper should go after the World Heavyweight Championship instead of reuniting with Matt Riddle and working in the tag team division. It will be interesting to see when the 14-time world champion makes his in-ring comeback.

