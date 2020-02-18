Injured WWE Superstar makes his return on RAW

The Superstar returned after being sidelined with an injury for almost a month

AJ Styles who was last seen performing inside the squared circle at last month's Royal Rumble returned on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The Phenomenal One has been sidelined for all this time as it is rumored that he got injured after getting hit with a Spear by a returning Edge.

What did AJ Styles after his return?

The two-time WWE Champion made his way to the ring along with his O.C. cohorts Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and proclaimed that how could anyone imagine WrestleMania season without AJ Styles. Gallows & Anderson then showered praises over Styles with Anderson going so far as to compare him with Shawn Michaels by saying that he is the new Mr. WrestleMania.

Styles then used WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's iconic phrase of "who's next?" and then went on to say that he doesn't care and it could be anyone ranging from The Undertaker, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels or even the whole nWo. He added that he will go on to prove his dominance at the Tuwaiq Gauntlet Trophy match at Super ShowDown.

His speech was interrupted by Ricochet's music who then came down the ramp and entered the ring to tell that everyone in the arena is tired of Style's rantings and challenged him to a match. However, Karl Anderson stepped up to face The One and Only Superstar but ended up losing.