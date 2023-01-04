Injured WWE Superstar teases return, says 2023 will be their year

Second-generation WWE Superstar Arianna Grace has provided fans with an update on the ongoing rehabilitation of her injured ACL after she underwent surgery last year.

Grace, who is the daughter of former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella, started performing for WWE's developmental brand NXT. Sadly, her momentum was cut short after she suffered a major injury this past October.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old took to social media as she vowed that this new year will be hers for the taking once she is fully healed up.

"Tmo (tomorrow) will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if it’s the second half." H/T Twitter

2022 saw Arianna Grace join the ranks amongst some of the company's young and talented women's division, including stars like Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Nikkita Lyons.

Santino Marella on his daughter not having his WWE name

Despite many fans knowing that Grace is the daughter of the former RAW Superstar, the company chose not to let her have the same in-ring surname as her father.

Speaking on the Monday Mailbag with former WWE referee Mike Chioda, Santino said he did not understand why his daughter did not carry on the 'family' name.

I wish someone could explain the logic behind it,” Marella said. “It’s fine, if my daughter was ‘Arianna Marella,’ I don’t see a problem with that. They started that at first with Curtis Axel, Mr. Perfect’s son, but everybody knew who he was. I think there’s some equity in being the second generation."

He continued:

"But it’s great for her too because when you’re a second or third-generation wrestler, it’s really important for them to know that they’ve earned this and they’re not just getting a free pass because of who their parents are.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Along with Grace, WWE has seen many second and third-generation stars blaze their own trails, such as The Rock, Randy Orton, The Usos, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair.

