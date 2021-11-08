Ever since Keith Lee arrived in NXT, we have been basking in his glory. He won every title possible on the black and gold brand. The exception being the NXT tag team titles. Lee was a huge fan favorite in NXT, before moving up to the main roster.

Upon arrival he would eventually change his name to Bearcat.

Unfortunately? Lee would be released on November 4th, 2021, along with his fiance Mia Yim. With his stint in WWE cut short for fans who didn't get the chance to know Lee.

Here are 5 things you didn't know about Keith Lee.

#5 WWE rejected Keith Lee 3 times

Limitless Keith Lee as he was known in NXT. Limitless is what best sums up Keith Lee. At 6'2 and 340lbs he could do it all. His rivalry with Dominik Dijakovic proved how versatile he is.

However, where there is great success, there are some bumps in the road. In 2008 Lee would try out for WWE, but get rejected. This was at the beginning of his career. WWE would be asked to do a tryout in 2011, where he would be rejected again.

In 2013, after captivating audiences on the independent circuit, WWE would come calling again. Keith Lee was given a tryout at the newly opened Performance Center. Unfortunately the third time was the charm for Lee, who would be rejected again.

In an interview with TalkSport in 2019, Keith Lee was asked about the birth of his catchphrase. Lee credited his failed 2013 tryout.

That began because my first tryout with WWE was in 2008, three years after I started. I had an entire week of just a single tryout, just me. I got turned down that time and Dusty Rhodes told me that I was trash on the mic, basically. 2011, I had another tryout. This time only three days. Bit better on the mic, but not quite there. 2013 when the Performance Center first opened and they had their first big try out – I was there with like 31 other guys – and that tryout was the one I had where I felt like I came into my own with talking and presenting myself as an entity.

Keith Lee's journey to the WWE is proof that you can achieve your dreams. A truly inspiring story, from the Limitless Keith Lee.

