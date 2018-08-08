Interview: Becky Lynch talks about teaming with Charlotte, her Summerslam match, Evolution and more

Becky Lynch

A member of the 4 horsewomen of wrestling along with Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Becky is one of the most loved WWE Superstars on the roster.

She was the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion and is finally getting a shot at reclaiming her Championship when she takes on Carmella and Charlotte Flair for the title at Summerslam.

I had the chance to speak to her over a telecon and here is what she had to say:

SK: If the WWE were to introduce the Women's Tag Team Championships soon, who would you pick as your tag team partner?

Becky: Charlotte Flair, of course. We already have our tag team name ready: Tea-generation X.

SK: Speaking of Charlotte, she has backstabbed you once before, are you worried something like that might happen again at Summerslam?

Becky: Yes it is a possibility and it's always going to be a possibility, especially in this industry as we all want to get to the top and we will be one notch, one victory away from becoming a champion at Summerslam. So yes, my eyes will be more open than they ever have been before.

SK: You have already faced James Ellsworth in an intergender match if given a chance which male Superstar would you like to face?

Becky: AJ Styles.

SK: What is your opinion on the upcoming all women's Evolution PPV?

Becky: I think it is amazing! It is a culmination of years upon years hard work and determination and not giving up. We didn't even think it was possible and we have broken through our own limitations and it's going to be unmissable

Would you like to see Becky Lynch win at Summerslam and become a two time Women's Champion? Comment below!

