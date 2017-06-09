Interview: Bobby Lashley talks Donald Trump, MMA in wrestling, favorite opponent & more

The Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion graced us with an exclusive interview in Mumbai, India.

by Riju Dasgupta Interview 09 Jun 2017, 09:48 IST

Bobby Lashley is one of Impact’s most valuable performers

Bearing the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship, Bobby Lashley is an impressive sight. Representing Impact Wrestling in India, he carries himself like the champion he is and also seems optimistic about the promotion. We asked him a few questions, and Lashley, a well-spoken man, was glad to indulge us with interesting answers.

#1 One aspect of your performance that makes you such a unique performer is your incorporation of MMA in wrestling. Do you think that’s a growing trend?

Bobby Lashley: Sure. You know, I mean, it's just something that we do. You know, some of us came from a wrestling background or fight background so with the popularity of MMA, some of us just adapt it in there. The reason why we do it is because we want to bring some more legitimacy to wrestling and Impact. To go out there and bring the fight, I just think it helps out the brand a little bit.because we want to bring some more legitimacy to wrestling and Impact. To go out there and bring the fight, I just think it helps out the brand a little bit.

#2 What do you think makes Impact Wrestling so different from all other promotions?

Bobby Lashley: It’s really good (laughs). You know the one thing that I enjoy since I've been here is that it really doesn't matter who you put me in the ring with. We have such amazing talent. It’s one of those deals where when I'm backstage when I don’t have a match when somebody else is having a match, I watch it.

Why? Not because I have to. Not because of anything else. Because it’s going to be a good match. We have EC3 in here; we have El Patron; we have Moose. I mean look around. It's amazing in here. Just a good time to be here.

#3 Would you say your Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship is more prestigious than Alberto El Patron’s GFW World Heavyweight Championship?

Bobby Lashley: Absolutely.

#4 Who is your favorite opponent to work with?

Bobby Lashley: (Thinks for a while) You know, I like anybody who brings the fight. If you bring the fight, it doesn't matter who you are. You never know. With this roster, it could be the smallest guy who brings the toughest fight. So I wouldn't say there’s a particular person about whom I’d say...I want him versus him. One of the milestones in my career is having the match with Kurt Angle because Kurt Angle is the one that brought me into the business.

Everybody else has also been amazing to work with, amazing to wrestle with. I had a long rivalry with Eddie Edwards, and I think he’s one of the best wrestlers in the business. This title is not an easy title to hold. There are so many people out there worthy of holding the title. It’s kinda scary because if I skip a beat, somebody’s going to come in here and make me pay for it. So with regard to who my favorite opponent is...there’s not one. I’d say, everybody. Given a chance, everybody's going to give me a good match.

#5 Are you looking forward to your big title match at Slammiversary?

Bobby Lashley: I look forward to every fight. (Laughs). I tell you what. You know what the toughest title in Impact is? It’s the second place title. The reason why? Nobody's winning the first title. Everybody else can vouch for that.

#6 What is your impression of Donald Trump as a man and as a performer, based on the work you did with him?

Bobby Lashley: Well, I’m going to take the same approach that Josh Mathews has and say that he’s the greatest President we've ever had in the United States. As far as working with him, it was a great match. He brought a lot of notoriety to that match. He knew his place...a lot of times when people come in they tell us what we need to do when they haven't been in the business before. He didn’t take that approach. He came in and said- ‘what can I do to make this better?’ So as far as my personal relationship with him, it’s been cool.

#7 What can fans in India expect from you?

Bobby Lashley: What can they expect? They can expect the best side of me as well as the worst side of me. Because you know, I don’t try to make any friends in this business. I try to win titles, and I try to get paid. If it means kicking somebody when they're down, I’ll do that. It’s nothing bad. I’m still a good guy. It’s just that sometimes I do bad things.

