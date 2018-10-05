Interview: Charlotte Flair reveals one thing AJ Styles can't do, audience reaction for Becky Lynch and more

Shiven Sachdeva

Styles and Flair

Charlotte Flair is not just the daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair, but is on her way to become a bona-fide legend. She is already a former 7-time Champion in WWE and was the first Woman along with Sasha Banks to compete inside a Hell in a Cell match.

She is currently embroiled in a rivalry with her former best friend, Becky Lynch over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

I had the chance to speak with her on a telecon about a variety of topics and here is what she had to say:

SK: What did you think of the audience reaction when Becky turned on you? And do you think she was justified?

Charlotte: Well, if they didn't react... then we would have a major problem. Whether it was cheers or boos, the most important thing is that people cared. And at the end of the day, that is all that matters.

In regards to Becky being justified, in my opinion, she wasn't justified. I was granted the match, so for her to turn on me, I felt like all those moments I shared with my best friend outside the ring and inside the ring, and for her to throw all that away for one match... it was just hard.

SK: Coming to the mixed match challenge, who do you prefer working with, AJ Styles or Bobby Roode?

Charlotte: It's not about who I prefer, it's that neither of them can "Woooo".

SK: Which brand (RAW or SmackDown) do you enjoy working on more?

Charlotte: I played different roles in both of them, and they both have their positives. But whichever brand I'm on, I want to be the number one in the division.

