Interview: Dean Ambrose refuses to rule out a Shield reunion, comments on a potential heel turn

We spoke to 'Lunatic Fringe' ahead of WrestleMania 33.

Dean Ambrose will head into WrestleMania 33 as WWE nIntercontinetal Champion

Just weeks away from WrestleMania 33, we briefly spoke to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose about his thoughts on a potential heel turn in the future, his opinion on a Shield reunion and a whole lot more.

Q: You’ve been a babyface for a while now. What are your thoughts about a heel turn in the future?

A: I go out there and just try to be myself. Whatever mood I’m in is kind of the version of me you’re going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don’t really think too much about it. There’s a lot I still want to do in my career and there’s going to be a whole other chapter in the future.

Q: Is there anyone in the WWE you haven’t faced in the ring yet and would like to face?

A: I watch a lot of these guys on SmackDown Live. I really like watching American Alpha – they’re really coming up and they’re good and they’re only going to get better. They’re hitting on all cylinders right now and they have such a good and fun style to watch. It’s so exciting and it's such good action. I just really enjoy watching them. They’re the best examples of two guys who are a tag team. Maybe I’ll team up with them or get myself a partner for a while – explore what I can do with those guys.

Q: What are your thoughts about a Shield reunion in the future?

A: You never know. I don’t think anybody’s thinking about it right now. You have to give me a ‘why’ before I tell you if it’s a good idea. So I’ll just give you a ‘never say never’. Who knows.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com