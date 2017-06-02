Interview: Jeremy Borash talks India tapings, Scott Steiner, Josh Mathews, & more

Jeremy Borash bared his heart and soul about his big Slammiversary match.

by Riju Dasgupta Interview 02 Jun 2017, 12:15 IST

Jeremy Borash teams up with Joseph Park, to take on Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner

Jeremy Borash is a man who dons many hats at Impact Wrestling. Not only is he a prominent on-screen figure, he plays a very vital role backstage as well – ensuring that the show goes seamlessly. We spoke to the man, completely in character, ahead of the historic Impact Wrestling tapings in India and even got a chance to hang out with him, after the show.

Through our interactions, we realised that he may just be the nicest guy in professional wrestling. Read on.

Q: At Slammiversary, you're part of a huge match. Were you surprised to see Scott Steiner return?

Jeremy Borash: Yeah. I was under the impression that not only did Josh Mathews have any friends here, he had no friends outside of here. Turns out he’s not friends with Scott Steiner, he paid Scott Steiner. The only reason you can get Scott Steiner to do anything is money. I understand Mathews mortgaged his house... something he did to get Scott Steiner to wrestle this match. Training's underway right now. I’m in the best shape of my life right now.

Q: Were you worried when you saw Joseph Park being taken out by Scott Steiner and being put in the Steiner Recliner?

Jeremy Borash: Joseph Park has been in the ring before. He beat Bully Ray... he’s had some victories. The one thing I don't want to be in is the Steiner Recliner. Joseph Park is going to ensure that does not happen.

Q: Do you think another side of Joseph Park may emerge, maybe in a mask?

Jeremy Borash: I don’t know what you mean. If there’s some kind of inner ego or monster that comes out, I’ll be all for it. Quite frankly, if you've seen Joseph Park, he’s what I would call a clumsy ox. Between my agility and his brains, I think we have a chance.

Q: Josh Mathews implied that Joseph Park may be ‘The Monster’ Abyss. Do you believe this is the case?

Jeremy Borash: I heard that, yeah. Josh Mathews is... anything that comes out of his mouth is complete horse$H1#. Anything that he says or does serves no purpose to this earth, anything he says and does serves no purpose to humanity and quite frankly, I think I would be happy if this was the last time we ever saw him. I think a lot of people would feel the same way.

Q: Why did he come back? Didn't he lose the big match?

Jeremy Borash: He said ‘I swear I will be gone from here’. We never signed anything that made it official. It was a gentleman's agreement, and he's far from a gentleman. He’s not even a man. He’s a clumsy ox, and a clumsy ox who can't keep his word. When he came back that week, I, like the rest of America and India, reached in that bucket, vomited and said - ‘why is this guy back here?’. That’s pretty much the sentiment I found around the world.

Q: Will you be calling the matches out here in India?

Jeremy Borash: Yes, I've been told that due to the international nature of this situation, the miles we’ve traveled to get here, they wanted the best announcers they could for the show. Unfortunately, Pope is not here so we've got to use him.

Q: Tell us about the stuff you did in the Hardyz compound. Did you have a blast doing it?

Jeremy Borash: I had a blast doing it. I don't like talking about it until the statute of limitations expires, and I can’t be arrested for anything we did because last time I checked, it’s illegal to go to the zoo and fight the kangaroos. I think it's illegal to fly drones and fire fireworks from the drones at people. Until the statute of limitations is done and I can't be arrested by local police, I don't want to talk about it.

Q: What can fans in India expect from Impact Wrestling?

Jeremy Borash: This is making history. We are the first American company to broadcast our show from here. So I think in that sense, a lot of people talk things, they ‘push’ people, like you say it in wrestling they call it... but who's actually here on the ground? Impact Wrestling.