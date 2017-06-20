Interview: Jinder Mahal talks retaining the WWE Championship at Money In The Bank, his change in mindset going in as champion and more

Jinder Mahal successfully defended the WWE Championship at WWE Money In The Bank last night in Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Mahal left St. Louis with the WWE Championship and Sportskeeda got the chance to talk to the WWE Champion just minutes after his successful title defence.

Q: You just retained your title in Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis. What was it like defending the title and that too in Randy’s hometown?

A: It feels great. Obviously, I retained my championship and it was extra special because I got to defeat Randy Orton in his hometown. Everything was stacked against me. Everybody booed me. But I stayed focused on my goal of retaining the WWE Championship, which I did.

I’m also very proud to be representing India. Ab sabko main represent kar raha hoon. Bahaut bahaut shukriya. I keep looking forward to making you guys proud regardless of whether it’s on American soil, Indian soil, in Japan or in China, all over the world. It doesn’t matter where because in my heart I represent India all the time and I am very proud to be the WWE Champion.

Q: How has your mindset changed going into a match as champion as opposed to going in and win the title? Do you have a different mindset when you defend a championship?

A: Yes, obviously. It’s a whole another ball game. This was my first defence. Now, I know what to expect next time. I know the pressure is on. I know the cards and the deck are stacked against me. And you know I have to do what it takes to win. I’m lucky to have the Singh brothers watching my back. My goals still remain the same and I want to be one of the greatest champions of all time.

