Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Interview: Samoa Joe talks about the difference in the RAW and Smackdown locker rooms, his upcoming match at Summerslam and more 

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
1.26K   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:15 IST

Samoa
Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the most accomplished Superstars on the WWE roster. Having traveled and wrestled all over the world, Joe made his debut for WWE in 2015 when he joined NXT.

A former NXT Champion, Joe made his main roster debut in 2017 and is now challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Summerslam.

I had the chance to converse with The Samoan on a telecon and here is what he had to say:

SK: You recently moved from RAW to Smackdown. Is there a difference in the backstage atmosphere of both shows and which show do you prefer working on more?

Joe: Well.. backstage, I do my own thing and have my own spots in the locker room so environmentally it's not very different for me. But, the backstage environments are vastly different, but that is mainly because of the personalities. You've got some very unique individuals in the WWE and it's a completely different nexus on Smackdown than it is on RAW.

SK: You will be facing AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Summerslam. If you are able to win the Championship, which superstars are you looking forward to defending it against?

Joe: That answer is very simple. It would be whoever is worthy of being the number one contender. If we look up and down the Smackdown roster, we could see a lot of great possible match-ups. There are the Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton out there, not to forget Rusev. You know, there are a lot of first time ever match ups there.

After I win the Championship, I'll be happy to take on anyone.

SK: As someone who had a brilliant time in NXT, from the current roster who do you think has the most chances of shining on the main roster after a call-up?

Joe: I think Aleister Black is a good bet, then there is velveteen dream. There is a great crop of talent, and some of the newer guys are picking up well.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.


Topics you might be interested in:
AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
Opinion: Samoa Joe must defeat AJ Styles at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent for AJ...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes discusses the difference...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Samoa Joe teases dream match with AJ Styles &...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take: Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and the butterfly...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe must be the main...
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan comments on his upcoming match...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Samoa Joe teasing a WWE Championship match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us