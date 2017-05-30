Interview: Swoggle discusses his two fathers, Total Nonstop Deletion, India and more
The King of Small Style was an entertaining guest.
Swoggle may be short in height, but he makes up for it with his abundant personality. Already a legend in sports entertainment, Vince McMahon’s kayfabe son has made Impact Wrestling his home and is currently in a feud with the quirky Rockstar Spud.
He is also very grateful to be a part of Impact Wrestling and to have the ability to tour with the brand. We caught up with the King of Small Style on his maiden trip to India.
Q: Is this your first time in India?
Swoggle: Yes, [I’ve] never been to India. Wrestling for thirteen years now and I've never been here, so coming here with Impact Wrestling is awesome. I always wanted to come to India to check it out, and say I wrestled in India.
Q: You call yourself the ‘King of Small Style’ now. Is that a play on somebody we may know?
Swoggle: Might be. I like to take full credit but might have been a play off some people. I take advantage of what’s pop culture.
Q: So you and Rockstar Spud are currently in a rivalry...
Swoggle: Rockstar Spud pulled my pants down on purpose and I beat him with a hammer. Tried to beat him to death. (Everyone laughs)
Q: So, recently we saw you return at Total Nonstop Deletion which was a different kind of event...
Swoggle: Yes, quite different. Just a pleasure to be part of. All the Hardyz stuff is so entertaining and just so much fun to watch. The guys have such creative minds and [the fact] that I got to be part of it is simply awesome.
Q: How about Road Warrior Animal? Did you get to meet him?
Swoggle: Not that day. He was filming on a different day. But I've met him in the past. He’s a great guy.
Q: What can fans in India expect? Will you be competing?
Swoggle: I believe I have a match, and if it's anything I hope, it'll be a lot of fun. We’re going to be performing in front of Indian fans and it’s going to be memorable.
Q: Do you have any message for your father from the other promotion?
Swoggle: There’s two of them. There's the big one and there was Finlay. No, we had so much time with that storyline. It was a great time for all of us involved to be part of such a big storyline.
Q: Are you enjoying being a part of Impact Wrestling?
Swoggle: I’m having fun. I’m truly having fun. It’s something I never thought I’d be a part of. I’m very proud of Impact and to be representing them in India.
Q: What can we expect from you at Slammiversary? Considering it’s the 15th edition.
Swoggle: I have no idea. I’m hoping I’m a part of it and that it’s fun. Either way, I know it’ll be fun and it will entertain.
