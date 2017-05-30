Interview: Swoggle discusses his two fathers, Total Nonstop Deletion, India and more

Swoggle is currently in a feud with Rockstar Spud

Swoggle may be short in height, but he makes up for it with his abundant personality. Already a legend in sports entertainment, Vince McMahon’s kayfabe son has made Impact Wrestling his home and is currently in a feud with the quirky Rockstar Spud.

He is also very grateful to be a part of Impact Wrestling and to have the ability to tour with the brand. We caught up with the King of Small Style on his maiden trip to India.

Q: Is this your first time in India?

Swoggle: Yes, [I’ve] never been to India. Wrestling for thirteen years now and I've never been here, so coming here with Impact Wrestling is awesome. I always wanted to come to India to check it out, and say I wrestled in India.

Q: You call yourself the ‘King of Small Style’ now. Is that a play on somebody we may know?

Swoggle: Might be. I like to take full credit but might have been a play off some people. I take advantage of what’s pop culture.

Q: So you and Rockstar Spud are currently in a rivalry...

Swoggle: Rockstar Spud pulled my pants down on purpose and I beat him with a hammer. Tried to beat him to death. (Everyone laughs)

Q: So, recently we saw you return at Total Nonstop Deletion which was a different kind of event...

Swoggle: Yes, quite different. Just a pleasure to be part of. All the Hardyz stuff is so entertaining and just so much fun to watch. The guys have such creative minds and [the fact] that I got to be part of it is simply awesome.

Q: How about Road Warrior Animal? Did you get to meet him?

Swoggle: Not that day. He was filming on a different day. But I've met him in the past. He’s a great guy.

Q: What can fans in India expect? Will you be competing?

Swoggle: I believe I have a match, and if it's anything I hope, it'll be a lot of fun. We’re going to be performing in front of Indian fans and it’s going to be memorable.

Q: Do you have any message for your father from the other promotion?

Swoggle: There’s two of them. There's the big one and there was Finlay. No, we had so much time with that storyline. It was a great time for all of us involved to be part of such a big storyline.

Q: Are you enjoying being a part of Impact Wrestling?

Swoggle: I’m having fun. I’m truly having fun. It’s something I never thought I’d be a part of. I’m very proud of Impact and to be representing them in India.

Q: What can we expect from you at Slammiversary? Considering it’s the 15th edition.

Swoggle: I have no idea. I’m hoping I’m a part of it and that it’s fun. Either way, I know it’ll be fun and it will entertain.

