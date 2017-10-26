Interview with Knockouts Champion Sienna & Allie about Charlotte Flair, Bayley, gimmick matches & more!

We speak to two of the three Knockouts who will compete at Bound for Glory!

by Riju Dasgupta Interview 26 Oct 2017, 00:57 IST

As Bound for Glory approaches, the action heats up!

With the sudden departure of Taryn Terrell from Impact Wrestling, the big Knockouts Championship match at Bound for Glory is now a triple threat contest.

Having caught up with Gail Kim two weeks ago, this week we had a chance to speak to the other two participants- Sienna and Allie. We picked their minds about a variety of topics during the weekly Impact Wrestling teleconference. Here are some of the highlights.

#1 Sienna, on social media you brought attention to the fact that Charlotte Flair may have stolen your look. Could you elaborate on that?

Sienna: Did I say that she stole it or asked her if she needed help with her fashion? I called attention to something that was pretty familiar to me and give her the opportunity to elaborate at her end.

But, I don't remember Ric Flair wearing peacock feathers around his neck. That's all I'm going to say.

I ignored the feathers & the makeup, but the pinky? Really? If you need anything else from me, let me know. @MsCharlotteWWE #PinkiesUp ????☕️ pic.twitter.com/xfLjkMcy3O — Sienna the Savage ???? (@Sienna) August 8, 2017

#2 How long before a match do you start planning? How did Taryn's departure affect the match?

Sienna: I'm not really sure what you mean by the plan for a match. Her departure means that I have one less person in my way.

Allie: I'll tell you what I've been doing. I'm not only training in the ring two or three times a week, but I'm also working out, six days a week, twice a day. I've been studying matches.

Sienna: Do you really think that working out twelve times a week is going to help you? Or do you think that's going to hurt you?

Allie: Sorry? You are going to hurt me? Is that what you said?

Sienna: No, do you think that is going to hurt you? You're overexerting yourself!

Allie: How about yourself, Sienna?

Sienna: I have a strategy, so that's none of your business.

#3 Allie, could a darker side of your personality be unleashed in the future? Maybe a heel turn?

Allie: I don't know. But there's a possible demon that might be able to bring something out of me. So, I'm not going to rule that out. Definitely a possibility (laughter).

#4 What do you think of the comparisons made between your character and that of Bayley, Allie?

Allie: I guess, in general, people always look for similarities. Bayley and I are good guys, so to speak. Super babyfaces. I guess that's the similar quality that we have. But in terms of our wrestling style and our characters as a whole, I don't think we are all that similar, you know.

I take it as a compliment because Bayley is a really great talent. She's a wonderful person and an awesome wrestler.

#5 Following Sienna's awesome match with Rosemary (Last Knockout Standing match), are there other gimmick matches that you may want to be part of, in the future someday?

Allie: Yeah, absolutely. 100% I'm pretty much up for anything.

Sienna: I was actually telling someone the other day that I'd love to have a casket match someday...

Allie: Okay, I would also like to have a casket match...

Sienna: Okay, you can't just copy my answer!

Allie: But I do. I really do.

Sienna: I like a lot of stipulation matches. I think more than trying new ones, I'd love to bring back some of the older ones that I have had to Impact TV. I haven't had a cage match for Impact yet. I've been in dog collar matches. I just find them very entertaining. I like telling those stories.

Allie: For anybody who has followed along with my feud with Rosemary in Smash Wrestling, we were given an opportunity to do a lot of gimmick style matches. We did a cage match, we did a hardcore match, used thumbtacks, tables and chairs. Just about everything we had.

I felt really lucky to be able to tell this story over so many matches. So I feel those gimmick style matches opened the doors to get more depth to the story. I definitely want to see more of that, in the Knockouts Division surely.

