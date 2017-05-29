Interview: WWE'S most successful ex-writer says he would love to write for Roman Reigns

In an interview this week, Vince Russo, the writer who spear-headed the attitude era, revealed his desire to write for Roman Reigns

Russo would love to write for Reigns

What's the story?

This week, Vince Russo spoke to The Dirty Sheets Podcast and spoke about a number of things, including the booking of Roman Reigns. During the interview, Russo spoke about how he would relish the opportunity to write for Reigns and why he thinks the WWE are failing with him.

You can listen to the full podcast by clicking the SoundCloud link, below.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns is the most controversial wrestler in the WWE. After over a decade of pushing John Cena as the polarising and crowd splitting top babyface, the WWE are once again faced with the same predicament.

However, the company refuse to change course by anointing an alternative top star, despite failing to book Reigns successfully for three frustrating years.

The heart of the matter

On the podcast, Russo professed that he was a fan of Roman's work and would love to write for him. He blamed the poor writing for the "Big Dog" not being accepted as the company's top babyface.

He pin-pointed the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, as the exact the point where the Reigns project started to fail. Russo partly blamed the terrible booking itself, suggesting that he would have called an audible and would have had Roman Reigns flip the crowd off with the double bird, professing, "that's what the Roman character would do."

What's next?

Despite receiving nuclear heel heat from the WrestleMania crowds, the WWE continues to position Roman Reigns as a babyface. Fresh off a program with Braun Strowman, which was cut short due to Strowman's injury, Roman will now participate in Fatal 5 Way No.1 contenders match at Raw's Extreme Rules PPV.

Before that, he will face Seth Rollins on Raw this week.

Author's take

Roman Reigns is on course to face Brock Lesnar, as a babyface, at WrestleMania 34. He is likely to once again be booed out of the stadium in New Orleans, for the fourth WrestleMania Main Event in a row.

Nothing about Reigns' babyface run is working, under the guidance of a writing team who have failed to fix the problem for three years. The WWE have nothing to lose by calling Vince Russo, the man responsible for the attitude era and turning around the WWE in 1997, and listening to his ideas for Roman Reigns.

From listening to Russo's interview on the Dirty Sheets Podcast, you can't help but feel like Russo certainly has a good grasp of the WWE current product and the fan base they are wrongly appealing to. His diagnosis of the issues, coupled with his solutions, could be key to elevating the WWE and ending the steady decline of their ratings.

If you enjoyed this article, check out our SK WWE Exclusive section for more news, scoops and interesting stories.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com