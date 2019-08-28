Introducing... Briana Brandy, WWE's newest Superstar

Briana Brandy has toured with Soulja Boy!

One of the best kept secrets (sorry, Buddy Murphy) in professional wrestling right now may very well be Briana Brandy.

When WWE recently confirmed the signing of nine new Superstars, a lot of eyes may have been on the likes of Santana Garrett, Austin Theory, EJ Nduka or Tehuti Miles. However, there was one name that maybe just slipped under the radar, but definitely catches the eye.

Introducing Briana Brandy...

Briana Brandy is one of the Performance Center's latest recruits

Briana Brandy has one of the most unique paths to the Performance Center that WWE has ever known.

The aspiring hip-hop artist has toured alongside the likes of Soulja Boy and Jadakiss, and her substantial musical background has also seen Brandy work alongside the likes of Juicy J, Ying Yang Twins, Too $hort, Young Dro, and Kurupt.

Briana took part in a WWE tryout back in the summer of 2017 that featured the likes of Cody Deaner & Mike Taverna, and she is also a boxing trainer! In fact Brandy has been training with Canada’s Dru Onyx off and on ever since her WWE tryout.

Standing at 5-foot-9, Brandy has years of ninjutsu and extreme CrossFit training under her belt - and that's not all. While pro wrestling is never a walk in the park, the Performance Center's newest recruit can couple combat experience with a background in competitive sports, having also played basketball and been a competitive swimmer in high school.

On her Instagram, Brandy details her journey from music to wrestling, and has photos with the likes of Rusev and Henry Cejudo. She also recently posted about achieving her dream of making it to the WWE.

WWE and NXT Life Begins...... With the Boss Triple H, to New Beginnings, gonna Crush this opportunity twitter! Love it here and super amazed by the class and willingness to help by the other athletes 💪🏾💪🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9RK64YU32v — Briana brandy (@briana_brandy) August 26, 2019

Now, Briana may have already caught your eye from the photo, or if you were previously a fan of her music before she achieved her "dream job" of becoming a WWE Superstar - but this is only the start, and judging by her sparring videos with some huge names from the world of MMA and, in particular, UFC, WWE NXT may just be about to be taken by storm...

