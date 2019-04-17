WWE News: Investigators Release New Statement Regarding The Death Of Jerry Lawler's Son

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.34K // 17 Apr 2019, 06:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The investigation into the death of Brian Christopher has concluded

Whats the story?

The investigation into the death of Jerry The King Lawler's son, Brian Christopher has concluded and while The Tennessee Bureau of investigations did release a statement on the matter, it didn't really tell anyone anything that they didn't already know.

In fact, they asked reporters that had questions to direct them towards the District attorney.

The news comes only nine months after the tragic death of Brian Christopher, who was said to have hung himself in his cell after a DUI arrest in July.

Lawler disputes that finding however, stating in multiple interviews that he doesn't believe that his son would have taken his own life.

In case you didn't know

Jerry The King Lawler has stated in multiple interviews that he does not believe his son's death was a suicide and lawyers for The Lawler family and Brian Christopher's estate have filed subpoenas to The TBI demanding information about the death.

Keli McAllister responded to the suepones on Tuesday with the following statement.

"Our investigation has concluded and all findings have been turned over to District Attorney General Mark Davidson. I will have to refer any questions to his office.” Mark Davidson’s office has not yet released a statement on the investigation."

The Heart of The Matter

Now that the investigation has concluded and the findings have been turned over to U.S District Attorney, Mark Davidson, some are speculating that not much more will be said about the matter.

Of course Mr. Davidson could always change that by releasing a statement of his own, but again, the chances of that happening seem very bleak.

Advertisement

With that being said, its going to be interesting to see what Jerry Lawler's response to the conclusion of the investigation is and what other actions he will take to find out what happened to his son.

Beyond that, it will also be interesting to see if any information regarding his death ever gets leaked to the public.

What's next

In all honesty, the ball is in Mark Davidson's court right now and it will be up to him to release any further statement on the matter. Doing so could affect the case however, which is why fans are most likely not going to hear much more after this. At least until after things play out in court.

Advertisement