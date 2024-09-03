Is 405 lbs star suddenly leaving WWE after recent RAW debut? Analyzing the truth

Odyssey Jones' run on the WWE main roster appears to be pretty brief. The 30-year-old, 405-lb wrestler is not on RAW for the September 2, 2024 episode. Odyssey Jones has been removed from the roster page on the WWE's official website, and he is not on the alumni page either.

There is no official word from the company's executives on what has happened or why Odyssey Jones is no longer part of the Stamford-based company roster. This development comes three weeks after his RAW debut, during which he helped the New Day beat The Final Testament.

Odyssey Jones missed last week's RAW, but the expectation was that he would return this Monday. As we await confirmation from WWE, the most likely scenario is that the company has parted ways with the 30-year-old wrestler.

Trending

The 405 lbs star appeared on RAW in mid-August, nearly four months after re-joining the red brand during the 2024 Draft in late April. He was part of the RAW roster since the 2023 Draft but made his debut 16 months later.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods says he had nothing to do with Odyssey Jones' removal from the WWE roster page

Xavier Woods took to social media to react to the news that Odyssey Jones had been removed from the roster page. He said he had nothing to do with it amid his concerns about Jones being an ideal fit for the New Day.

"Ain’t got nothing to do with me! I’ve been at #Dragoncon all weekend! I just left an hour ago, yall ain’t pinning this on me!" Xavier Woods wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods was not so excited about Odyssey Jones's addition to the New Day, even though he helped them defeat The Final Testament. It appears that the faction's composition will not change going forward, and Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will look to get back to the title picture in the Tag Team Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback