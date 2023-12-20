Is the absent 38-year-old star subtly responsible for recent WWE heel turns? Potential Triple H masterstroke uncovered

A WWE Superstar could be subtly responsible for recent heel turns. Over the past few months, WWE has turned multiple superstars, like Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and most recently, AJ Styles heel.

Past failures and unjust treatment could be why a number of superstars turn heel. However, there could be one more reason that pushed all those fan favorites to the dark side. At least one WWE Superstar thinks so.

Recently, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross took to social media to highlight one interesting thing, especially after Styles turned heel. The heel-turning of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dominik Mysterio has Karrion Kross in common.

Expand Tweet

In the past year, all these superstars have in a short or long-term feud with Kross. The dark and deep persona of Kross may have potentially pushed these wrestlers to embrace the other side and become bad guys.

From a creative standpoint, this could be another masterstroke from Triple H. This is kind of similar to The Fiend in a way. When Bray Wyatt, during his time as The Fiend, turned many of his opponents dark after interacting or feuding with them.

WWE has reportedly signed a huge superstar to a long-term deal

Triple H had signed Dominik and Rey Mysterio to long-term deals some months ago. The company has reportedly now sealed the signature of another huge name for a long time.

According to Fightful Select, Charlotte Flair has signed a long-term deal with the Stamford-based company. The duration of her new contract is still unknown. According to rumors, the former Women's Champion has one of the biggest contracts a female superstar has ever received in the company's history. This is also the first extension under the TKO era.

Expand Tweet

This is a little bittersweet time in Charlotte Flair's career. While she has got a great extension to her career, a long-term injury has sidelined her at the moment. The Queen suffered a leg injury against Auska a couple of weeks ago. She is set to be out of action for around nine months.